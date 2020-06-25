Mini Sex dolls, better or worse than real dolls?

Nothing gets the heart rate up like a woman's beautiful curves: her bouncing breasts, her legs wrapped around you, running your hands over her smooth skin... Most regular onaholes https://www.motsutoys.com/onaholes.html don't cater to that, so what if you do want something to look at and grab? Hentai or porn might help with the first, but if you want to experience the feeling and weight of a feminine body, sex dolls are the way to go.



Mini Sex dolls: different sizes and materials



Over the last couple of years real size sex dolls have become booming business, but what many underestimate is that their weight and size make them quite unwieldy. Some real size sex dolls weight up to 50 kilograms, with awkwardly distributed weight, long limbs and no sturdy handles. On top of that, real size sex dolls are expensive: after accounting for shipping, handling and taxes even the cheap ones still cost over €1000. And where do you store a human-sized sex doll without alarming your visitors?



If you're looking for an affordable and more compact alternative to a real size sex doll you should consider a mini sex doll or sex doll torso. Made out of the same material as the €1000+ dolls, these still feel amazingly lifelike, and most have two or even three different holes for you to fuck.



Small sex dolls: mini sex doll versus torso



When deciding between a mini sex doll and a sex doll torso there are different factors to consider. What's best for you depends entirely on your preferences.



+ Enticing curves



+ Has a face, often with an opening for oral sex



+ Very sturdy thanks to flat bottom (depending on model)



- Less realistic because it's smaller



- Hard to use in different positions



Sex Doll Torso:



+ More realistic breast, waist and ass size



+ More realistic feel thanks to the amount of material used



+ Can be used in different positions



+ Can wear real clothing, lingerie or cosplay



- Less realistic because it lacks limbs and a head



Both mini sex dolls and sex doll torsos can be used in a similar way to an onahole. The first step is to apply plenty of water-based personal lubricant on and in the opening you want to use. Next, you can use a sex toy warmer to heat your sex doll's tunnel up to a more realistic temperature - while this step is completely optional, we definitely recommend it. Then you can use it as you like: missionary, cowgirl, reverse cowgirl, prone bone, standing up... Whatever strikes your fancy. To clean up after you can use water and some mild soap, but if you want to make the cleanup process faster and easier you can pick up some special sex toy cleaning products.



Blow up sex dolls: it's not the nineties any more



When talking about blow up sex dolls many people still picture the flesh-colored monstrosities with pink doughnut mouths from a couple of decades ago, or perhaps even the infamous blow-up sheep. But the male sex toy industry hasn't stood still: blow up sex dolls now look and feel much better. Motsudolls imports several types from Japan and has several hentai blow up sex dolls, based on anime girls' slender proportions and elegant bodies.



Using blow up dolls is a little different from mini sex dolls or sex doll torso: the sturdy material is perfect to inflate, but if you want to have sex with it you'll need a little something extra. Most inflatable sex dolls have an opening that can be used with a variety of onaholes.



+ Incredibly lightweight, so easy to use for a long time in a variety of positions.



+ Easy to clean up



+ Can be used with a variety of onaholes, can feel different every time



+ Easy to store and hide



+ Very cheap sex doll



- Incredibly lightweight, so less realistic



- Skin and flesh feel less realistic



