BAS Trucks lanceert BAS Machinery

BAS Trucks presenteert trots de lancering van BAS Machinery. Dit nieuwe onderdeel van de BAS Holding richt zich op de in- en verkoop van zowel nieuwe als gebruikte bouwmachines via https://www.basmachinery.com/



BAS is Europa’s grootste dealer voor trucks, trailers en lichte bedrijfswagens met meer dan 1650 voertuigen op voorraad in de showroom van 8.5 hectare in Veghel. Nieuw in de BAS formule is BAS Machinery – dat momenteel 80 machines op voorraad heeft.



Thijs Hezemans, Manager Machinery: “BAS heeft al geruime tijd de ambitie om te groeien in de machinery business en met de start van BAS Machinery wordt deze ambitie gerealiseerd! Door gebruik te maken van de infrastructuur en de jarenlange ervaring van BAS Trucks en Vans zijn we in staat om onze machines in ongehoord detail te adverteren. Met HD Video Inspection, 360° virtual tour is een klant in staat om een voertuig grondig op afstand te inspecteren vanaf een pc, laptop of telefoon.



Een voorbeeld van een HD Video Inspection



https://www.youtube.com/embed/fIFsdtcZR9s



En een voorbeeld van een 360° virtual tour



https://cloud.panono.com/p/vM2qo73DBKEW/embed?autorotate=true&speed=slow



=====================



Global Machinery Concept



=====================



BAS’ succes komt voort uit het “Global truck concept” waarmee BAS zijn klanten een compleet pakket aan diensten en services kan leveren: onderhoud en reparatiewerk, aanpassingen aan voertuigen, wereldwijd transport en verscheping, financiering, onderdelen en niet geheel onbelangrijk: een degelijk advies. BAS beschikt over een moderne werkplaats die de laatste maanden flink is uitgebouwd & gemoderniseerd waarbij de capaciteit is verdubbeld. Door deze verbouwing is de werkplaats volledig voorbereid op de grote bouwmachines die wij op voorraad hebben.



BAS Machinery is in staat zijn om zijn klanten hetzelfde complete pakket aan diensten en services aan te bieden dat BAS Trucks al jaren uniek in de markt maakt.



Theo van Kempen, operationeel manager BAS Trade: “Met het Global truck concept is BAS Machinery in staat om zijn klanten alle specialistische diensten te kunnen leveren die zij nodig hebben – dankzij het grote volume aan voertuigen dat wordt verkocht door BAS kan de klant profiteren van zeer scherpe prijzen.”







================



Note to editor:



================



Link to sample HD Inspection Video:



https://www.youtube.com/embed/fIFsdtcZR9s



Link to sample a 360° virtual tour



https://cloud.panono.com/p/vM2qo73DBKEW/embed?autorotate=true&speed=slow



Link to full-res image 1:



https://www.bastrucks.com/files/cms/content/bas_machinery1521643920.jpg



ENGLISH VERSION



=====================================



BAS Trucks launches BAS Machinery



=====================================



BAS is pleased to announce the launch of BAS Machinery. This newly launched business unit focuses on buying and selling new & used machinery - with a focus on heavy machinery, construction equipment, and material handling equipment - through https://www.basmachinery.com/



BAS Trucks & BAS Vans are Europe’s largest truck, trailer and commercial vehicle dealer. With 1650 vehicles in stock on their 21 acres premises in Veghel, the Netherlands. New in the BAS formula is BAS Machinery, which currently stocks 80 machines.



Thijs Hezemans, Manager Machinery: “BAS has always had the ambition to get into the machinery business and we’re proud that we have realized that ambition now. By using the infrastructure and expertise of BAS Trucks, we can advertise our machines with a level of detail that’s unheard of in the machinery trade industry; with HD Video Inspection and 360° virtual tours a client can really inspect a vehicle remotely in great detail.”



View an example of a HD Video Inspection here



https://www.youtube.com/embed/fIFsdtcZR9s



View an example of a 360° virtual tour



https://cloud.panono.com/p/vM2qo73DBKEW/embed?autorotate=true&speed=slow



===========================



Global Machinery Concept



============================



BAS’ success has been driven by its “ Global truck concept” where BAS can offer its clients a complete package of services in relation to the purchase of a vehicle: service & maintenance, modifications, worldwide shipping and transport, financing, parts, expert advice and more. Our workshop has been extended and modernized over the last few months to double capacity and to handle large machinery.



BAS Machinery will be able to offer its client base the very same complete package of services that BAS Trucks has offered for many years – which makes BAS Machinery unique in the market.



Theo van Kempen, operational manager BAS Trade: “With the Global truck concept pioneered by BAS Trucks, BAS Machinery can offer its clients all the specialist services they need – and due to the volume of vehicles traded by BAS, customers can benefit from very competitive prices”



================



Note to editor:



================



Link to sample HD Inspection Video:



https://www.youtube.com/embed/fIFsdtcZR9s



Link to sample a 360° virtual tour



https://cloud.panono.com/p/vM2qo73DBKEW/embed?autorotate=true&speed=slow



Link to full-res image:



https://www.bastrucks.com/files/cms/content/bas_machinery1521643920.jpg



Commentaar:



Link to sample HD Inspection Video:



https://www.youtube.com/embed/fIFsdtcZR9s



Link to sample a 360° virtual tour



https://cloud.panono.com/p/vM2qo73DBKEW/embed?autorotate=true&speed=slow



Link to full-res image 1:



https://www.bastrucks.com/files/cms/content/bas_machinery1521643920.jpg