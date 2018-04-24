FMO appoints Peter van Mierlo as Chief Executive Officer

Starting 1 July 2018, Peter van Mierlo joins Dutch development bank FMO as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO)



Peter van Mierlo joins FMO from PwC where he was Chairman of the Board of Management of PwC Netherlands and Managing Partner of PwC Europe. Peter van Mierlo succeeds Jürgen Rigterink, who left FMO in April this year to continue his career at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.



Together with Linda Broekhuizen as Chief Investment Officer (CIO) and Chief Risk & Finance Officer (CRFO) Fatoumata Bouaré, the appointment and addition of Peter van Mierlo as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) completes FMO’s Management Board.



The appointment is approved by the Dutch Central Bank and subject to informing FMO’s shareholders.



“Peter van Mierlo brings a breadth of knowledge, leadership and top-level management experience,” said Pier Vellinga, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of FMO, “Not only does he bring strong leadership to FMO in a fast-changing environment, his skills in supporting complex and far reaching strategic and financial decisions have earned him the respect of many top professionals. We are delighted to have him on board.”



On his appointment, Peter van Mierlo stated: “I am very excited about this new step in my career. I have long been a fervent advocate of cultural diversity, gender equality and conducting business responsibly. This position offers me the opportunity to build local prosperity with a team that has proven expertise in inclusive and sustainable economic development in emerging markets. I am looking forward to working together with all of my new colleagues at FMO and our partners to make this happen.”



Peter van Mierlo started his career as Audit professional at Coopers & Lybrand (that merged in 1998 with Price Waterhouse to form PwC) in 1987, in 1996 he became partner. He has since then served in a variety of leadership positions as Transaction Leader, Member and Chairman of the Assurance Board. In 2009 he joined the Board of Management of PwC, where he was appointed Chairman in 2013. Peter van Mierlo is also Member of the Strategy Council of the international organization of PwC and Managing Partner of PwC Europe. Peter van Mierlo holds a Master’s degree in Economics from Erasmus University and is, amongst others, Member of the Board of VNO-NCW.



In his capacity as Managing Partner of PwC Europe he combined the Dutch firm with other European PwC network organizations to build a new firm in which Austria, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, The Netherlands and Turkey closely work together under the name of PwC Europe.