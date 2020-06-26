What is an onahole or pocket pussy?

Onahole is the Japanese word for pocket pussy https://www.motsutoys.com/onaholes/pocket-pussies.html . Although not all onaholes literally fit in your pocket, they are generally quite small and easy to store. These compact masturbators are made from a soft material that mimics the feel of a real woman's body. Some onaholes even have multiple layers: one that imitates soft skin, and another to reproduce the smooth, stimulating inside of a vagina.



Onaholes come in all shapes and sizes, but most are cylindrical. Some designs are more realistic and have labia or even the shape of a woman's body, while others have a sleek and modern design. Because we specialize in sex toys from Japan, our onaholes often come in packs of beautiful anime or hentai illustrations.



At MotsuToys we offer a wide range of onaholes from various established brands.



The benefits of small sex toys for men



You know what they say: the size doesn't matter, it's how you use it! The same goes for sex toys for men. Bigger toys aren't always better: it all depends on your preferences and priorities. Here are some of the benefits of small sex toys for men:



Controle More control



With a large onahip or sexpop torso you can try out all kinds of positions, but in the end your control over the sensations remains quite limited. A smaller onahole gives you more control: if you want to tighten the end, simply squeeze the toy with your hand. If you want a spiral motion, flip the toy up and down your penis. Do you want to train your stamina and bring yourself to the edge? Then, keep the toy still while you rub the top over your glans. These types of movements are much more difficult, if not impossible, with larger sex toys.



➤ Affordable prices



These onaholes are smaller and use less material. Therefore, it costs less to import them from Japan, which allows us to keep our prices low.



➤ Easy to clean



You can easily rinse a small onahole under the tap. By squeezing the onahole and bending it with your hands, removing lube and other liquids becomes an easy job, which is less the case with life-size sex dolls. View our cleaning products for more information about cleaning your onahole.



➤ Easy to store (or hide)



Maybe you have roommates or you prefer not to have your guests accidentally see your sex toys. In that case, a small onahole is very easy to store: it fits in your bedside table or in the back of your wardrobe without any problems. Use the correct storage accessories to keep your toys clean and safe.



➤ Sex toys that you can use with one hand



Do you enjoy watching hentai or porn while masturbating? Then it is nice to keep a hand free to click to the next video or rewind to the hottest scenes. With a compact sex toy, you don't have to interrupt the action!