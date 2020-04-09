Volg ons op:
Natural catastrophes in times of climate change

donderdag 9 april 2020 12:58
Dit is een origineel bericht van Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, Nederlandse vestiging

Socio-economic developments and climate-change effects to drive rising losses from severe weather events, Swiss Re says


  • Global economic losses from disaster events in 2019 were USD 146 billion; insured losses were USD 60 billion
  • Once again, extreme weather events were the main loss drivers, and growing catastrophe severity will drive larger losses in the future
  • Population growth, urbanisation and economic development have triggered a rise in losses from weather events
  • Weather risks remain insurable, but insurers need to be wary of historical loss records while building risk models to account for socio-economic and climate trends
  • Failure to take immediate tangible action to confront warming temperatures could lead to climate systems reaching irreversible tipping points


Zurich, 9 April 2020 – The latest sigma “Natural catastrophes in times of economic accumulation and climate change”  says that Swiss Re Institute expects that global warming will lead to growing intensity and frequency of severe weather events, but also to more uncertainty in their assessment. Economic and insured losses resulting from such events will rise in the coming decades, and this presents a major threat to global resilience. Worldwide, economic losses from natural and man-made disasters in 2019 were USD 146 billion, lower than USD 176 billion in 2018 and the previous 10-year annual average of USD 212 billion. The global insurance industry covered USD 60 billion of the losses, compared with USD 93 billion in 2018 and USD 75 billion on average in the previous 10 years. While severe weather events were still the main driver of overall losses in 2019, amplified by socio-economic developments in affected areas and climate-change effects, the decrease in losses primarily stem from the absence of large and costly hurricanes in the US.


“Economic development and ever-increasing population concentration in urban centres, alongside changes in climate, will continue to increase losses due to weather events in the future,” said Edouard Schmid, Chairman of the Swiss Re Institute and Group Chief Underwriting Officer at Swiss Re. “Our industry can play a key role by partnering with clients and governments to develop scalable solutions that support the transition to a low-carbon world by managing risks associated with renewable energy projects and making these more attractive to investors with re/insurance risk-transfer backing.”


Of the economic losses in 2019, USD 137 billion were due to natural disasters, with man-made events causing the remaining USD 9 billion. Of the USD 60 billion in insured losses, natural catastrophes accounted for USD 52 billion. The biggest industry loss events of 2019 happened in densely populated and developed parts of Japan: Typhoon Faxai in September (insured losses of USD 7 billion); followed by Typhoon Hagibis in October (additional insured losses of USD 8 billion).

Swiss Re
The Swiss Re Group is one of the world’s leading providers of reinsurance, insurance and other forms of insurance-based risk transfer, working to make the world more resilient. It anticipates and manages risk – from natural catastrophes to climate change, from ageing populations to cybercrime. The aim of the Swiss Re Group is to enable society to thrive and progress, creating new opportunities and solutions for its clients. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1863, the Swiss Re Group operates through a network of around 80 offices globally. It is organised into three Business Units, each with a distinct strategy and set of objectives contributing to the Group’s overall mission.


How to order this sigma study:
The English version of the sigma 2/2020, "Natural catastrophes in times of economic accumulation and climate change risks" is available in printed format and electronically. You can download the electronic version of sigma or order printed copies on https://www.swissre.com/institute/research/sigma-r...


Media Relations, Zurich

Telephone +41 43 285 7171

Lucia Bevere, Zurich

Telephone +41 43 285 9279

Thomas Holzheu, Armonk

Telephone +1 914 828 6502

Clarence Wong, Hong Kong

Telephone +852 2582 5664

Swiss Re Ltd

Mythenquai 50/60

CH-8022 Zurich

Telephone +41 43 285 2121

Fax +41 43 285 2999

www.swissre.com

@SwissRe

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, Nederlandse vestiging

Hoofddorp
https://www.swissre.com/

