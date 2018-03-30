Samenwerking uitgever Thames & Hudson en Van Ditmar Boekenimport

Van Ditmar Boekenimport en de in Londen VK gevestigde toonaangevende uitgever van geïllustreerde boeken Thames & Hudson kondigen een veelbelovend nieuw partnerschap aan op het gebied van verkoop en distributie dat zal starten op 2 april 2018.



Met deze nieuwe samenwerking, ook met het oog op veranderende Europese handelsrelaties, heeft Thames & Hudson een dynamische oplossing gevonden voor de uitdaging om de Nederlandse markt te bedienen, namelijk het snel kunnen leveren van een breed aanbod, waarbij weinig inspanning van klanten in Nederland wordt gevraagd. Van Ditmar zal in het magazijn van Audax Logistiek te Gilze een groot assortiment op voorraad houden van Thames & Hudson titels en haar distributie partners zoals Aperture, Flammarion, Skira, Steidl en Museum of Modern Art, waardoor binnen 24 uur geleverd kan worden aan klanten in Nederland en daarbuiten. Een concurrerende prijsstelling, bestelgemak en een snelle levering gekoppeld aan uitstekende vertegenwoordiging bij klanten zijn kenmerkend voor de nieuwe samenwerking. Daarnaast zal Thames & Hudson baat hebben bij de focus die Van Ditmar heeft op marketing en publiciteit.



Christian Frederking, Group Sales Director van Thames & Hudson zegt het volgende over de nieuwe samenwerking met van Ditmar:



‘Met een sales - en logistieke strategie voor de Nederlandse markt in gedachten, waarin de klant centraal staat, zijn we zeer opgetogen over het bundelen van onze krachten met van Ditmar. Onze bestaande relatie met hen wordt versterkt door het aangaan van deze nieuwe handelsrelatie. We baseren ons op gemeenschappelijke waarden, een sterk geloof in het belang en het potentieel van geïllustreerde boeken en optimisme over de toekomst van het Engelstalige geïllustreerde boek in Nederland. Door deze nieuwe samenwerking met Van Ditmar verwachten wij onze aanwezigheid in de Nederlandse markt aanzienlijk te vergroten.’



René Prins, Directeur van Van Ditmar zegt: ‘We zijn erg blij dat we met Thames & Hudson samenwerken voor het geïllustreerde boek dat een sterke groei heeft doorgemaakt bij ons. We beschouwen Thames & Hudson als best in class op dit gebied en met hun boeken in voorraad bij Audax Logistiek zullen we ons bereik in de Nederlandse markt met hun fantastische fondsen aanzienlijk vergroten.’



Dit is een gezamenijk uitgebracht persbericht, Amsterdam / London



IMPORTANT TRADE ANNOUNCEMENT –



NEW SALES & DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP FOR THE NETHERLANDS



Van Ditmar Boekenimport and UK-based Thames & Hudson, the world’s leading producer of books on the visual arts, are very pleased to announce an exciting new sales and distribution partnership commencing on 2 April 2018.



Via this new co-operation and certainly with future European trading developments in mind, Thames & Hudson has found a dynamic solution to the challenge of serving the Dutch market quickly, comprehensively and with minimum effort required from Dutch customers. Under the new arrangement, Van Ditmar will hold in stock at Audax Logistiek in Gilze the widest range of titles published by Thames & Hudson and its distributed partners, such as Aperture, Flammarion, Skira, Steidl and the Museum of Modern Art, available for supply to the Dutch book-trade and beyond within 24 hours.



Competitive local pricing, ease of ordering and quick delivery, plus excellent sales representation will be the hallmarks of this new service. Thames & Hudson will additionally benefit from being a focus for Van Ditmar’s marketing and publicity activities.



Christian Frederking, Thames & Hudson Group Sales Director, has commented on its new partnership with Van Ditmar:



‘With a customer-focused sales and supply strategy for the Dutch market in mind, we could not be more excited to be combining forces with Van Ditmar. We will be consolidating our existing strong relationship with them to form this new trading relationship based on shared values, a strong belief in the value and potential of the visual book and a sense of optimism about the future for English illustrated books in the Netherlands. We look forward to seeing our Dutch presence grow considerably thanks to our new collaboration with Van Ditmar.’



In return, Van Ditmar’s Managing Director René Prins has said:



’We are delighted to be working with Thames & Hudson on illustrated books which have continued to be very strong for us. We consider Thames & Hudson the best publisher in the field and with the local stock at Audax Logistiek we will expand our reach for their excellent books in the Dutch market.



