KENZOLL to acquire assets from Dutch investor Marcel Boekhoorn

KENZOLL: focus on impact investments & energy



Investment firm Kenzoll B.V. (in the process of formation) has reached agreement to acquire several foreign assets from Dutch investor and entrepreneur Marcel Boekhoorn. Kenzoll was founded by Corné Melissen, since 2006 partner at Ramphastos Investments, the investment company of Marcel Boekhoorn.



Kenzoll is acquiring the following assets from Marcel Boekhoorn:



The impact investments that currently fall under Buxeros Capital, a collaboration with the Dutch Good Growth Fund (DGGF) established by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The companies owned by this public-private fund that invests in Dutch companies in emerging economies and developing countries are housed in Buxeros 1 (Latin America) and Buxeros 2 (Africa). These are investments in the water sector, IT and agriculture.



The energy investments that currently fall under Inpector Capital, including Egyptian-based oil production company Scimitar Production.



As a result of these developments, Corné Melissen will leave later this year as a partner of Ramphastos Investments.



www.kenzoll.com