Sylvania announces Gro-Lux LED Helios – game changer for LED horticulture lighting

Find Sylvania at the GreenTech trade show, stand 235 in Hall 8



Tienen(Belgium), 27 May 2019 – Sylvania, leading provider of consumer, professional, architectural and specialist lighting solutions, celebrates sixty years of innovation in horticultural lighting with the Gro-Lux lamps and luminaire family, introduced in 1959. The latest Gro-Lux product, LED Helios will be previewed at the Sylvania booth during the GreenTech trade show in Amsterdam, from 11 – 13 June 2019.



Sylvania is proud to unveil Gro-Lux LED Helios, our very latest horticultural lighting system built with the most advanced LED technology. Delivered in the familiar T5 form factor, Gro-Lux LED Helios lamps are hermetically sealed from moisture and humidity, and feature an innovative gas-cooling system, improving on traditional metal heat sinks. The Gro-Lux LED Helios lamps have class-leading efficiency and low power consumption. Sylvania can offer custom-built LED spectra, allowing optimised matching of Gro-Lux LED Helios lamps for the exact crop species to be grown.



Offering among the highest maintained photosynthetic photon efficiency in the industry, Sylvania’s Gro-Lux LED Linear is one of the first developments capable of matching both the power and efficacy of high pressure sodium technologies. Plant growers need flexibility from their horticulture lighting systems, and the unique modular construction of the Sylvania solution allows easy installation with the plug-and-play freedom to optimise the spectrum by changing LED Modules. The same standardised modules can be used either with Sylvania’s toplighting LED luminaires, or individually in smaller installations for maximum design freedom.



Visit Sylvania at GreenTech

The Gro-Lux LED Helios and LED Linear Modular System will be displayed at the GreenTech trade show. At the event, lighting expert James Hooker (Sylvania R&D Manager Special Products) will be available to talk about Sylvania’s sixty years of innovation in horticulture lighting, from developing the world's first horticultural lamp in 1959, to the release of new cutting-edge LED lamps and luminaires in the present day. Find Sylvania at stand 235 in Hall 8.