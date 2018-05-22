Renowned African Research Institutes Join Pediatric Praziquantel Consortium

Complementary experience offered by the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) and the Université Félix Houphouët-Boigny (UFHB) in conducting clinical trials in sub-Saharan Africa will be instrumental for the success of the Consortium’s phase III program.

Utrecht, The Netherlands – 22 May 2018 – KEMRI (Kenya) and UFHB (Côte d’Ivoire) are reinforcing the non-profit Pediatric Praziquantel Consortium. The Consortium’s goal is to make a child-friendly praziquantel treatment available to preschool-age children suffering from schistosomiasis. By providing the Principal Investigators and clinical trial site teams for the phase III pediatric clinical study, the new partners will play a crucial role at this pivotal stage in the development program.

Schistosomiasis is one of the most prevalent parasitic diseases worldwide, with over 206 million people infected[1], of which more than 10% preschool-age children. Preventive chemotherapy mass treatment programs using 600mg praziquantel tablets are available for school-age children and adults at risk. However, preschool-age children are left untreated in public health campaigns as there is currently no appropriate pediatric formulation of praziquantel.

The Pediatric Praziquantel Consortium aims to develop, register and make available a 150mg orodispersible praziquantel tablet, palatable for small children. “I am very pleased to welcome our new partners,” commented Dr Elly Kourany Lefoll, Consortium Program Lead and Head of Global Health Development Program, Global Health Institute (Switzerland) of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. “UFHB and KEMRI will provide their expert support for the implementation of the phase III trial in Schistosoma-infected preschool-age children, planned to start in 2018. They have the necessary infrastructure in place and significant experience in conducting studies in children living in remote areas in extreme poverty and carrying chronic and debilitating parasitic infections such as schistosomiasis. Combined with our existing resources, this will be instrumental for the success of the phase III program.”

UFHB is already involved in conducting the ongoing phase II clinical trial in Côte d’Ivoire. Prof Eliézer N’Goran, Director of the department of Zoology and unit of parasitology at the UFHB, said: “My team and I are very excited to join the Pediatric Praziquantel Consortium. Since the 1990s, UFHB has actively pursued research in the areas of epidemiology, ecology, clinical research, and public health issues of schistosomiasis, which remain a huge challenge in my country today.”

KEMRI will also provide decades of expertise in schistosomiasis research. “My unit is located and operates from western Kenya, along the shores of Lake Victoria, an area of high endemicity for schistosomiasis” said Dr Maurice Odiere, Head of the Neglected Tropical Diseases Unit at KEMRI’s Centre for Global Health Research. “The researchers in my team and I look forward to sharing our experience in schistosomiasis clinical field studies, and to mobilizing communities in endemic regions for participation in the research.”