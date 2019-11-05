New children's book wants to make the world a better place

A Christmas story in which Santa Claus is looking for a present, that will make all people satisfied and live happily ever after



In ‘The Christmas Present’, a story of the sisters Goudounov, Santa Claus has a dearest wish. He wants to find a present, that will make all people satisfied and live happily ever after. He decides not to come to Earth this year, before he has found this special gift.



The story was written by the sisters Goudounov, both schoolteachers, during their stay in Norway in 2001 and originally worked out as an audio production with music and songs. Jet Kat editor of children books in the Netherlands, publishes this Christmas tale, translated by Christopher Davies, not only as a moving story, but also as a tool for peace education.



Short content:



Santa Claus cannot bear it any longer. No matter how wonderful the presents are, after a few days, nobody is happy anymore. And then it is, as if it never had been Christmas. This year he decides not to come to Earth until he has found the present that will make all people satisfied and live happily ever after. With his moose Nikolai and the fairy Radja he goes on a journey upon the Christmas Star to find this special gift.



On Earth nobody understands what is happening: nowhere Christmas trees, no lights in the streets, no presents in de shopping windows. The children are asking questions, the parents have no answers. In all countries the governments are worried that Santa Claus has been kidnapped and that someone stole the presents. The mood drops below zero.



A day before Christmas Santa Claus still has no clue. He is desperate and ready to give up, when the miracle happens: The Queen of the Fairies shows him the real gift.



Thanks to the courage of the Chinese boy Li Wu Tse, who forces the government to see the truth, the wish of Santa Claus is finally being fulfilled and the inhabitants of the Earth get even more than they expect.