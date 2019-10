The hygiene challenge in endoscopy

Endoscope reprocessing is essential for infection risk mitigation. Research shows that in 45% of cases key reprocessing steps are skipped (a). Additionally, 75% of the reprocessing staff reported time pressures and non-compliance with guidelines related to reprocessing as a result (b). The medical community is continuously looking for ways to improve hygiene in ERCP. To this end, PENTAX Medical organized a round table with experts to gather new insights into infection risk mitigation.