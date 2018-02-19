Latin American E-Commerce Platform Linio Partners With Digital Agency AdBirds

Earlier this month, Latin American e-Commerce platform Linio and International digital agency AdBirds entered into a strategic partnership, aimed at extending Linio's digital market reach.

Latin America is the fastest growing e-Commerce region worldwide. Linio’s platform, www.linio.com.mx, connects international sellers with this vast potential of consumers looking for products from abroad. Linio is eager to take full advantage of the possibilities and with AdBirds’ expertise is ready to take the next step in its digital expansion. AdBirds offers a unique model, with a senior management team comprised of top level executives from Fortune 500 companies, complemented by a global team of exclusively former Google employees. The newly signed partnership will focus on Linio’s digital strategies and implementations, including digital marketing and e-Commerce.

AdBirds’ director Rens den Hollander is sure that AdBirds will positively impact on their new client's growth numbers. "We have extensive experience in helping multinationals around the globe optimize their e-Commerce business. We have worked with many different e-Commerce platforms and we excel in digital marketing. Our Google background will certainly help to meet Linio's expectations".

AdBirds will help Linio implement Google Analytics 360 Suite in order to organize and analyse the enormous treasure of data coming from the users. Using these data, they will support Linio with AdBirds’ own Google Shopping tool and Search Engine Advertising campaigns.

This international partnership is an important step in expanding both companies’ international business. It will strengthen Linio’s competitive position towards similar platforms trying to get a foothold in the Latin American region. Linio’s Head of Performance Marketing Nicholas Ziyang, takes a big leap by outsourcing his digital marketing. "We think that this alliance will helps us grow and understand our consumers’ needs, so that we can give them the best shopping experience possible".

AdBirds will also benefit from this new partnership, as it allows them to expand their presence in Latin America and further establish their global reach.