Caldic acquires Malaysian specialty chemicals distributor DCM Asia

Rotterdam, The Netherlands, January 6, 2020 - Caldic B.V. has announced the acquisition of DCM Asia, a prominent distributor of specialty chemicals in Malaysia. The agreement underlines Caldic’s ambition to become a leading specialty chemicals provider in Southeast Asia.



Established in 1987, DCM Asia has grown from a small enterprise serving a few suppliers and customers, to a value-added specialty chemical solutions provider serving over a 1,000 customers in Malaysia and Southeast Asia.



This latest addition is a great fit to Caldic’s current business in Southeast Asia. With DCM’s market leading presence in Coating & Construction, Plastics & Rubber, Personal Care and Food Nutrition, Caldic fortifies its position in serving customers and suppliers.



“We are very pleased with the acquisition of DCM ASIA that will further strengthen our position in the Asia Pacific region,” says Wilco Langschmidt, CEO at Caldic Asia Pacific. “With DCM Asia on board, I am confident that together we will successfully bring many value-added solutions to customers and grow the market for our suppliers and partners.”



Deek Sern Lee, CEO of DCM Asia adds: “Our goal has always been to forge strong relationships with our partners and provide innovative, creative and bespoke solutions. Caldic’s full-service specialty strategy perfectly reflects our vision for the future, so we are very happy to become part of Caldic. It means both our customers and employees will benefit from Caldic’s global network and capabilities.”



About Caldic



Caldic is a full-service distributor engaged in the production and distribution of solutions in Food, Industrial-, and Health & Personal Care markets. With entities in Europe, North America and AsiaPacific, its strengths lie in its global network combined with local expertise, giving the flexibility to answer local needs and build domestic partnerships. Operating with in-house warehouses, production facilities, test centers, and technical expertise, the company provides tailored solutions that contribute to customers’ business successes.



About DCM



Asia DCM Asia is one of Malaysia’s leading specialty chemical solutions provider in Industrial Sciences, Life Sciences, and Material Sciences. Based near Kuala Lumpur, DCM Asia enjoys long-lasting distribution relationships serving over 1,000 customers with a market leading presence in Coating & Construction, Plastics & Rubber, Personal Care, Nutrition and other general industrial applications.