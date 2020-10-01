Caldic acquires Humlegårdens Ekolager, a Swedish distributor of specialty brew ingredients

Expansion of Caldic’s brew activities in the Nordics



Rotterdam, The Netherlands, October 1, 2020 - Caldic B.V. has announced the acquisition of Humlegårdens Ekolager, a leading Swedish distributor of brew ingredients and solutions for craft breweries. The acquisition underlines Caldic’s ambition to further expand its presence in the fast growing brew market.



Humlegårdens Ekolager is a family-owned business that was founded in 1992 by Eva Fahleson Ekelin and Svante Ekelin. Over the past decades, the company has established a strong position in the Swedish brew ingredients market. Its offering consists of high-quality ingredients including malts, hops and yeasts, which are being distributed to all major Swedish craft breweries or ordered through Humlegårdens’ online sales platform for the home brewing market.



The company is a great fit with Caldic’s existing activities in the European brew ingredients markets. By adding Humlegårdens’ commercial expertise and blue-chip principal relationships, Caldic becomes an even better solution provider for its partners. In addition, this is an important step in gaining experience with online distribution platforms.



“We are very pleased with the acquisition of Humlegårdens Ekolager, as it implies an important milestone in our strategy of expanding our brew ingredients business,” says Laurent Pasqualini, CEO Caldic Europe. “In the past years the Caldic brew business has grown significantly. With Humlegårdens Ekolager aboard, I am confident that together we will bring even more innovative brew solutions to customers. Their high quality product portfolio and outstanding service level promise a bright future.”



“We are happy that the Caldic brew ingredients business will be merged with our operations, and that the combined brew businesses of Humlegårdens Ekolager and Caldic become a stand-alone business within the Caldic Group. This will accelerate our expansion in the brew ingredient and equipment markets outside Sweden,” says Svante Ekelin, CEO and co-founder of Humlegårdens Ekolager. “By joining forces, we will become a leader in the Nordics and are able to provide an even better portfolio of products and services to our brewing customers of all sizes, from home brewers over craft brewers to larger breweries. The combination of joint strategic ingredient suppliers and complementary geographic and sales channels is very compelling.”



About Caldic



Caldic is a full-service solution provider engaged in the development of specialty solutions in the food, health & personal care and industrial markets. With locations throughout Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific, its strengths lie in its global network combined with local expertise, giving the flexibility to answer local needs and build domestic partnerships. Operating with in-house warehouses, manufacturing facilities and technical expertise, the company provides tailored solutions that contribute to customers’ business successes.



About Humlegårdens Ekolager



Humlegårdens Ekolager is a specialist in the distribution of high quality brew ingredients for the craft brewing industry in the Nordics. The company was founded in 1992 by Eva Fahleson Ekelin and Svante Ekelin and is headquartered near Stockholm, Sweden. Over the past decades the company has become the Swedish market leader with an impeccable market reputation driven by its innovative online sales platform, specialty portfolio and high service level.