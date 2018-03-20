Michel van Woesik appointed Chief Financial Officer Ecorys

Ecorys is delighted to announce the appointment of Michel van Woesik as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Ecorys Board of Management per 1 April 2018. Michel van Woesik brings significant knowledge and experience in financial management of organisations with an international character. From 2006 to 2016 he worked as CFO and the last two years as CEO for Hoogwegt Group BV, a Dutch company that operates on a global scale in the international trade of (largely) dairy products for industrial applications. In this role he brought together a strong finance team, improved internal (financial) transparency, strengthened risk management and led a refinancing project under difficult (business and external) conditions. Prior to that he was Finance Director of International Flavors & Fragrances Nederland BV from 2001 to 2006 and held various finance positions at Philips.



Michel van Woesik will succeed Peter van der Meij who will leave Ecorys per 1 April 2018, after an intense and successful 3 years.



“We welcome Michel to Ecorys as CFO and member of the Board of Management. As Supervisory Board we wish him every success and lots of satisfaction in this position.” said Hein Schreuder, Chair of the Supervisory Board.



Commenting on this appointment Manon Janssen, CEO, said: “We are delighted that Michel will join us, as his experience, competences and personality fits very well with who we are and what we do. He is a very worthy successor to Peter, whom we will miss very much."



Michel van Woesik added: “I am honoured to work with the Ecorys team. I am impressed by the drive, ambition and strategy of the organization and I look forward to play my role in the company addressing society’s key challenges."