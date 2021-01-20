Antenna Company Announces Venture Debt Financing Agreement with Brabant Development Agency

The Antenna Company, a leading innovator in the global antenna industry, has closed a venture debt financing agreement with Brabant Development Agency (BOM). With this investment, The Antenna Company can accelerate its growth plans, while continuing to develop innovative solutions for 5G, Enterprise, Consumer and IoT markets.



“This financing further strengthens our balance sheet at an attractive cost of capital as we scale worldwide product sales, customer support and advanced research and development,” stated David Favreau, CEO of The Antenna Company. “We welcome this new relationship with Brabant Development Agency (BOM), a reputable growth accelerator that shares our passion for technology innovation.”



“The Antenna Company’s technology and products enable next-generation wireless equipment needed for the explosive growth in connectivity and data usage”, stated Jurgen van Eck, Senior Investment Manager at BOM. “The Antenna Company has demonstrated strong market traction and employment growth since its founding in 2013 and our financing reflects our mission to further strengthen key technology areas such as wireless connectivity for the Brabant region. It is great we can do this by investing in a promising scale-up here”.



The Antenna Company is a portfolio company of Ramphastos Investments, a Dutch venture capital and private equity firm. Philip van Wijngaarden, partner at Ramphastos Investments: “We are pleased that BOM’s financing will enable The Antenna Company to continue its rapid growth as a leading innovator in the antenna industry. As an investment firm, we have always had a clear focus on companies that are driven by technological innovations. The Antenna Company is a great example of such a company, especially at a time when the fast and secure transfer of large amounts of data is more important than ever. We at Ramphastos Investments look forward to continue to work closely with David and his excellent team to ensure the consolidation of The Antenna Company’s leading market position.”



About The Antenna Company



The Antenna Company is an antenna systems provider that delivers high-performance solutions based on proprietary design principles, advanced materials and RF system expertise. The Antenna Company’s patented technology results in clearly differentiated performance over conventional antenna solutions in the market. The company’s mission is to enable its 5G, Enterprise, Consumer and IoT customers to offer the best end-user experience, by providing innovative and novel antenna system solutions. The Antenna Company is headquartered in the Netherlands with sales offices in the US and Asia.



For more information, please visit: www.antennacompany.com



About Ramphastos Investments



Ramphastos Investments was founded in 1994 by the Dutch entrepreneur Marcel Boekhoorn. The firm has (predominantly majority) stakes in over 30 companies in- and outside the Netherlands in various sectors, from startups to scale-ups, to high-growth medium-sized companies, and mature enterprises, for a total turnover of close to € 4 billion. Examples of successful investments are Telfort, Mazarine Energy, I4F, Sim Industries and High Tech Campus Eindhoven.



For more information, please visit: www.ramphastosinvestments.com



About Brabant Development Agency (BOM)



By developing, investing and internationalizing, the Brabant Development Agency (BOM) works on a sustainable and future-proof Brabant economy. We work together with entrepreneurs who are active in the fields of Energy & Sustainability, Health & Care, Agriculture, Nature & Food and its enabling technologies.



For more information, please visit: www.bom.nl