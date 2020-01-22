New CEO’s for NetDialog and MeasureWorks

As of the 1st of January 2020, Teun Levering has been appointed CEO of NetDialog International. Levering succeeds Olaf Hasker, who is now CEO of MeasureWorks International and will stay closely involved with NetDialog as Non-Executive Director.



This news follows the earlier announcement of the acquisition of MeasureWorks by NetDialog and the continuation of their activities under their respective brands.



Teun Levering held the position of Sales & Marketing Director at NetDialog. Before that he held various Sales and Management positions at Samsung, BT and HP Inc.



“I am delighted to take on this new role and would like to thank Olaf Hasker for his support. It will be a great challenge to follow in the footsteps of Olaf, who has led the company very successfully over the last 10 years”, Levering says.



Olaf Hasker has served NetDialog as CEO since 2009. Previously he held various management positions at BT and Logica.



“Over the past years Teun Levering has played an important role in developing and executing NetDialog’s commercial strategy. I am confident that under Teun’s leadership NetDialog will realize its growth ambitions”, Hasker says.



About NetDialog



NetDialog possesses thorough expertise and products to run business critical applications in IT infrastructures as efficiently as possible. With NetX, NetDialog’s software, customers can manage and optimize their network and application performance, resulting in enhanced end-user experience.