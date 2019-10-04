Children book announces the end of this materialistic era

The new book THE CHRISTMAS PRESENT of the sisters Goudounov is a prediction of the end of our materialistic civilization. The doom of our greedy lifestyle and abuse of Earth’s nature. Although the Norwegian sisters Goudounov, both schoolteachers, wrote this story in 2001, a small Dutch publisher picks it up as an actual call for change and places it now, in 2019.



On the Christmas star Santa Claus is desperate. Despite the hundred million presents he offered for such a long time, his dearest wish to find a present, that will make all people satisfied and live happy ever after, is still not fulfilled.



This time he decides not to come to Earth until he has found that special gift. But does a present like that exist?



With his moose Nicolai and the fairy Radja he sets out on a quest to the Wishing tree to solve this riddle.



On Earth the effect is disastrous: no Christmas trees, no decorations, no Christmas lights, empty present shops……. The governments of the whole world are in alarm state. Has Santa Claus been kidnapped? Did somebody steal the presents?



The children are waiting in vain; the parents have no answer. Christmas Eve comes and no one is happy.



Finally, when he finds the Wishing tree, Santa Claus understands what it is all about. He decides to write a letter and to send it to the Earth. Every person on Earth, young and old, receives the same letter. But nobody reads it. After all, a letter doesn’t look like a Christmas present.



The situation on Earth has become serious, no electricity, no money….



Then, in a small village in China, the young boy Li Wu Tse, stands up against the authorities. He defies the disbelieve and the mockery of the public and saves Christmas, or rather, saves the World.



There is a parallel between this story and the protest of the younger generation these days against governments and enterprises, who only think of making more money and destroy our planet, their heritage. This story offers a direction in which way we can change our materialistic control into compassion.



paperback and eBook: The Christmas Present by the sisters Goudounov



ISBN 978169515338



Publisher: Uitgeverij De Waagmuis



