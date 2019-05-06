Conversion of PIK Notes held by Ramphastos Investments

As previously announced, Ramphastos Investments (Ramphastos), as from 2018 the owner of HEMA has now completed a series of transactions which resulted in the conversion of EUR 103,333,894 PIK Notes which it acquired at the same time as its acquisition of HEMA, into common equity of AMEH XXVI B.V. The conversion and subsequent cancellation of the Senior PIK Notes held by Ramphastos is part of its broader and long-term strategy of deleveraging HEMA and shows Ramphastos’ commitment to invest in the business and capital structure of HEMA.

About Ramphastos Investments

Investment company Ramphastos Investments was founded in 1994 by Dutch entrepreneur Marcel Boekhoorn. The company has (predominantly majority) stakes in over 30 enterprises in various sectors with a total joint turnover of close to € 5 Billion. Ramphastos took over the Dutch retail chain HEMA at the end of 2018. Examples of successful investments are those in Bakker Bart, Telfort, Mazarine Energy and High Tech Campus Eindhoven.

Also see: www.ramphastosinvestments.com



About HEMA

Ever since 1926, HEMA has been making daily life better, easier and more fun for its customers. With products and services that stand out because of their good quality, attractive design and affordable prices. HEMA has over 32,000 own-brand products and services, more than 750 stores in 10 countries on 2 continents, and over 19,000 employees.

Also see: www.hema.net