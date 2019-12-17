Caldic sells Dutch tank storage and production facilities in Europoort

Rotterdam, The Netherlands, December 17, 2019 - Caldic B.V. announced it has agreed to sell its Dutch tank storage and production facilities in Europoort, The Netherlands, to First State Investments.







The Caldic Chemie Europoort site is situated in the heart of the Rotterdam port. Apart from their storage facility, the company has grown to be a prominent producer of formaldehyde with its derivatives paraformaldehyde and hexamethylenetetramine. In 2010, the site was expanded with additional storage capacity to a total of 174.000 m³ for the storage of methanol and bio-ethanol. Thanks to its jetty, truck- and railcar loading and the adjacent channel, the location offers a direct connection to all major European waterways and inland road- and rail systems.



The decision to sell the tank storage and production portfolio represents a pivotal step in executing on Caldic’s strategy to focus more on solution-driven distribution activities within the Food, Health & Personal Care and Industrial markets.



Olav van Caldenborgh, CEO of Caldic B.V., says: “Ever since its establishment in 1991, Caldic Chemie Europoort has always been an important and valued part of the company. We are proud to have seen the growth of its facilities and truly enjoyed working with a dedicated professional team. We are confident that they will continue to capitalize their potential and wish them success in the future.”



Rudi Appels, Managing Director of Caldic Chemie adds: “We are thankful to have been part of Caldic for almost 30 years and growth that we have been able to achieve. We now look forward to new times and new opportunities together with First State Investments. Under their leadership, we will continue to provide our tank storage, our great service and production facilities to our customers”.



First State Investments is a leading manager of infrastructure investments with over €8.0 billion of unlisted infrastructure capital under management and has been actively investing in long-life infrastructure businesses since 1994.



Marcus Ayre, Partner Infrastructure Investments at First State Investments: “We are delighted to have reached an agreement with Caldic on the acquisition of Caldic Chemie. This integrated storage and production facility provides an excellent fit with First State Investment's long term infrastructure investment philosophy and is a natural addition to our existing liquid bulk storage platform, EVOS terminals, providing a sizeable foothold in Rotterdam and entry into the attractive chemical storage market. We look forward to working with the highly skilled management team and employees to continue to sustainably develop and grow the business.”



About Caldic



Caldic is a full-service specialty distributor engaged in the production and distribution of solutions in Food, Industrial-, and Health & Personal Care markets. With entities in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific, its strengths lie in its global network combined with local expertise, giving the flexibility to answer local needs and build domestic partnerships. Operating with in-house warehouses, production facilities, test centers, and technical expertise, the company provides tailored solutions that contribute to customers’ business successes.



















About First State Investments



First State Investments is the international arm of First Sentier Investors, an experienced global asset manager with in excess of €137 billion managed on behalf of investors worldwide as at 30 September 2019. First State Investments is a leading manager of infrastructure investments with over €8.0 billion of unlisted infrastructure capital under management and has been actively investing in long-life infrastructure businesses since 1994.



