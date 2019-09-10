137 changemakers nominated for International Children’s Peace Prize 2019

Gap in International Children’s Rights and reality is significant, children take charge of their own future



Amsterdam, 10 September 2019 – International children’s rights organization KidsRights Foundation today proudly announces that 137 nominees are in contention for the International Children’s Peace Prize 2019. The prestigious prize is awarded annually to a child who fights courageously to promote the rights of the child.



In 2019 137 children from no fewer than 56 countries were put forward as nominees. The international Children’s Peace Prize has become a global phenomenon and reached out last year to more than 1.2 billion people around the world with the message of the young winner.



KidsRights’ founder Marc Dullaert: “This years’ nominees show that children really can make an impact, and drive positive change in their community and therefore make the world a better place. Look at all the children participating in the current youth climate protests worldwide.”



Out of the 137 children nominated, most hail from Bangladesh (13) and Kenya (10), closely followed by India (9). 80 girls, 51 boys and six collectives of children were put forward for nomination. This year’s nominees together defend the rights of children on a wide range of issues, including Child Participation, Education, Gender Equality, and various other pressing global challenges.



The International Children’s Peace Prize is held for the fifteenth consecutive year. Every year, the message of the new young winner has tremendous impact and is heard by a global audience. But the other nominees, too, demonstrate to millions worldwide that change is possible. KidsRights offers the nominees an international platform on which they can spread their message and continue their important work. Once again, the annual list of nominees comprises many inspiring and encouraging stories about true changemakers who demonstrate that young age need in no way be a barrier to launching initiatives that improve children’s rights. We invite one and all to visit our website to read about these brave changemakers and ways to support their tireless work: https://www.kidsrights.org/nominees.



About the International Children’s Peace Prize



The International Children’s Peace Prize is awarded annually to a child who fights courageously for children’s rights. Every year, the message of the new young winner has enormous impact and demonstrates to millions of people globally that change is possible. In 2019 the prize celebrates its 15 year anniversary. Previous winners include Nkosi Johnson, who fought for the rights of children with hiv/aids, and Malala Yousafzai, who won the International Children’s Peace Prize in 2013. Last year’s winner were the initiators of the March For Our Lives movement, who continue their fight for safe school environments by protesting gun legislation.



The International Children’s Peace Prize was founded by Mr. Marc Dullaert, founder and chair of the KidsRights Foundation. It was launched in 2005 during the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in Rome, chaired by Mikhail Gorbachev. During the nomination process the Expert Committee of the prize receives nominations from countries all over the world. Very remarkable, but often unknown, brave children have been discovered through the annual nomination process.



Every year the International Children’s Peace Prize is presented by a Nobel Peace Laureate. The winner receives the statuette ‘Nkosi’, which portrays a child setting the world in motion, as well as a study grant and a worldwide platform to promote his or her ideals and causes for the benefit of children’s rights. Furthermore, KidsRights invests the sum of €100,000 in projects that are closely connected to his or her area of work.



Please visit the website for more information about the International Children’s Peace Prize: http://www.childrenspeaceprize.org.



About the KidsRights Foundation



KidsRights is an international non-governmental organization that promotes the wellbeing of very vulnerable children across the world and advocates the realization of their rights. KidsRights strives for a world where all children have access to their rights and are enabled to realize the great potential they carry within them. KidsRights sees children as changemakers with the power to move the world, and facilitates in voicing their opinions and taking action in order to bring about change.



KidsRights supports children by commanding global attention for the realization of children’s rights and acting as a catalyst to ignite change, together with children and youths. We support this with research and action. In order to gain insight into the status of children’s rights, KidsRights frequently conducts research. The foundation also finances local projects aimed directly at improving the rights of vulnerable children and stimulating child participation and change-making by youths. Please visit our website to find out more about KidsRights: http://www.kidsrights.org/nominees.