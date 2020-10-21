Caldic announces agreement to acquire Brand-Nu Laboratories and BNL Sciences

Expansion of Caldic’s global (bio)pharmaceutical activities



Rotterdam, The Netherlands, October 21, 2020 - Caldic B.V. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Brand-Nu Laboratories Inc. (“Brand-Nu”) and BNL Sciences Ltd. (“BNL”), two value-add distributors of specialty chemicals for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries located in the US and Ireland. The acquisitions underline Caldic’s ambition to further expand its presence in the fast growing, resilient pharma and biopharma markets.





Highlights and rationale

· Brand-Nu and BNL are two leading value-add distributors of high purity specialty chemical and biological raw materials



· This acquisition supports Caldic’s strong ambition to further expand its pharma and biopharma activities



· Being part of Caldic, Brand-Nu and BNL will benefit from a strong global platform which will help the companies accelerate their growth strategy in the global pharma industry and improve their support to existing customers in the medical device, microelectronic materials and specialty chemical markets



· The acquisitions emphasize Caldic’s strong focus on value-add service capabilities



· John Gorman (President Brand-Nu) and the leadership teams will stay to further grow the combined footprint in the global pharma industry



“We are thrilled with this transaction as this will be a major step in expanding our existing (bio)pharma activities. It is as a highly attractive, fast growing segment in which we can add real value for our partners.” says Olav van Caldenborgh, Caldic Board Member. “With Brand Nu and BNL, we are acquiring strong partners with company cultures that are highly similar to Caldic’s culture, evolving around entrepreneurship, customer focus and relationship building.”



John Gorman, President Brand-Nu states “In Caldic we have found a great global partner that will help us accelerate our growth strategy. We can strongly relate to their customer centric focus and have a similar approach to offering a wide range of value-add solutions. As the companies are highly complementary and share the same values, we are convinced that the combination will be beneficial for all stakeholders involved.”



The transaction is expected to close prior to year-end and is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions including regulatory approvals. BDO Capital Advisors, LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Brand-Nu and BNL and Reid & Riege P.C. and LK Shields Solicitors LLP as legal advisors to the sellers. Hogan Lovells and Arthur Cox are serving as legal advisors to Caldic.



About Brand-Nu Laboratories

Brand-Nu is a privately-owned business that was founded in 1956. Located in Meriden, Connecticut, USA, the company focuses on the distribution of high purity specialty chemicals, excipients and biological raw materials to a broad range of customers in the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, medical device, microelectronic materials and specialty chemical markets.



About BNL Sciences

BNL Sciences is a first mover in Ireland and a go to partner for biopharma, pharma and medical device customers producing drugs and medical devices in Europe. The company was established in 2003 and is headquartered in Naas, Ireland.



About Caldic

Caldic is a full-service solution provider engaged in the development of specialty solutions in the food, health & personal care and industrial markets. With locations throughout Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific, its strengths lie in its global network combined with local expertise, giving the flexibility to answer local needs and build domestic partnerships. Operating with in-house warehouses, manufacturing facilities and technical expertise, the company provides tailored solutions that contribute to customers’ business successes.