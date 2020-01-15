Losberger De Boer appoints Joachim Ehlers as new CFO

Losberger De Boer, a leading provider of integrated temporary and semi-permanent space solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joachim Ehlers as Chief Financial Officer of the company. He will start with the company on February 1, 2020.



Joachim Ehlers (German nationality, 52 years) is an experienced CFO who has an extensive financial background from working at companies across different industry sectors as Logistics, Finance, Trading & Distribution and Production. Joachim has a strong track record in helping companies to improve their performance and to grow their businesses. He started his professional career at



KPMG International and has a MBA degree from the University of Cologne, Germany.



Arnout de Hair, CEO Losberger De Boer: “We are very pleased that Joachim has decided to join our company as CFO. During his career, he has built up a broad experience in Finance, Legal, ICT and other management domains across various companies. Joachim has shown his capabilities to improve the performance of companies and to realize results. He has a hands-on mentality and an open way of communicating that fits well to the culture of our company. We are convinced that Joachim will successfully work with us to further grow Losberger De Boer.



Joachim will succeed our current CFO Nicolas Reinhart who joined our company in 2018 with the important assignment to support Losberger De Boer as CFO during the refinancing process. After the realization of the financing agreement, reinforcement of the financial structure and the progress made with the professionalization of our financial organization, Nicolas has decided that he would like to take up a new challenge outside Losberger De Boer. We regret his decision, but are grateful for the contributions he has made to our company. We wish Nicolas all the best in his future endeavours.”