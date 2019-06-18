Nieuwe, veilige 100 Gbps-koppeling tussen Azië en Europa

*De ondertekenaars zijn (vlnr): René Buch (NORDUnet), Yong Hwan Chung (TEIN*CC), Lawrence Wong (SingAREN), Erik Huizer (GÉANT), Erwin Bleumink (SURF), Mary Fleming (AARnet)



THE CAE-1 CONSORTIUM



AARNet (Australia’s Academic and Research Network) provides high capacity national and international telecommunications infrastructure and collaboration services for the nation’s research and education sector, including universities, health and other research organisations, schools, vocational training providers and cultural institutions. AARNet serves over two million end users who access the network for teaching, learning and research. For more information, visit www.aarnet.edu.au.



GÉANT is Europe’s leading collaboration on network and related infrastructure and services for the benefit of research and education, contributing to Europe's economic growth and competitiveness. The organisation develops, delivers and promotes advanced network and associated e-infrastructure services, and supports innovation and knowledge-sharing amongst its members, partners and the wider research and education networking community. For more information, visit www.geant.org



NORDUnet operates a world-class network and e-infrastructure service for the Nordic R&E community. NORDUnet is a collaboration between the National Research and Education Networks of the five Nordic countries; Denmark (DeIC), Iceland (RHnet), Norway (Uninett), Sweden (SUNET), and Finland (Funet). While the five NRENs develop and operate the national research network infrastructures, connecting more than 400 research & education institutions with more than 1.2 million users, NORDUnet provides global network connectivity, and is a key contributor to international partnerships such as GÉANT, GLIF, and GLORIAD. For more information, visit www.nordu.net



SingAREN (Singapore Advanced Research and Education Network) is Singapore's national research and education network. It is the sole provider of local and international networks and services dedicated for serving the Research and Education community in Singapore. SingAREN’s members consist of the Institutions of Higher Learning, Research Organizations, Government and network industry players. SingAREN facilitates high-speed transfers of large datasets across international boundaries for scientific research, and enables advanced network technology demonstrations through its resilient international links and high-speed fiber network. SingAREN Open Exchange (SOE) interconnects Singapore’s research and education community to the Research and Education Networks (RENs) in other countries in Asia, Australia, Europe and the U.S.A. For more information, visit www.singaren.net.sg



SURF is a cooperative association of Dutch educational and research institutions in which its members join forces. Together with the institutions, SURF ensures that the education and research community has access to the finest and newest ICT facilities for top research and talent development. SURF does that by offering fast network connections and easy and secure access to ICT facilities. This allows users in the fields of education and research to work (inter)nationally and collaborate easily and reliably. For more information, visit www.surf.nl/en



TEIN*CC is a non-profit foundation for managing the Asi@Connect project, the EU’s and 24 Asia-Pacific Partners’ co-funded project. Asi@Connect provides a dedicated regional high capacity and high quality internet network, Trans-Eurasia Information Network(TEIN), for research and education(R&E) communities across Asia-Pacific and Europe, and leverages e-infrastructures developed for public service project. TEIN*CC actively collaborate with other regional R&E network organisations around the world to provide better opportunities for research and education to the TEIN community. For more information, visit www.tein.asia