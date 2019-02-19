Ortec Finance launches Goal-based Financial Planning solution on Salesforce AppExchange

Rotterdam, 19 Feb, 2019 - Today Ortec Finance, a market-leading provider of quantitative modeling software for the global wealth management sector, has launched its goal-based financial planning software – OPAL — on Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace. With this solution, Ortec Finance will deliver institutional-grade wealth management capabilities and assisted robo-advice in wealth planning with involvement of a relationship manager. OPAL integrates with Salesforce Sales Cloud and Financial Services Cloud (FSC), providing relationship managers not just a single view of their customers but also the ability to understand their personal life goals.



Natively integrated with the Salesforce Platform and FSC, OPAL is currently available on AppExchange.



OPAL – Goal-based Financial Planning solution

Established in 1981, Ortec Finance has become a specialist in goal-based wealth planning and financial planning solutions that can be tailored for individual markets. The firm’s OPAL is a leading software solution for financial institutions globally, providing goal-based financial planning models that enable people to manage the complexity of investment decision making.



Sander Daniels, Regional VP for FS EMEA, commented, “Every client has different goals. One person might be saving for a dream home, another is planning to send their child to university while a third wants to open a small business. Unless an advisor has a pulse on their needs, they won't be successful. The problem is that many advisors lack the ability to track these client goals and provide the proactive and personalized advice needed to grow the relationship.”



Globally, OPAL is a leading solution in jurisdictions where regulation such as the Retail Distribution Review and MiFID II has had a significant impact on the wealth management sector. By leveraging the company’s institutional investment risk management expertise of using top-notch calculations as the core of the solution, OPAL enables financial institutions to translate personal goals of their clients into an optimal financial plan and monitor these goals over time.



Iwan Schafthuizen, MD Business Development OPAL, said: “With this new solution, financial institutions using Salesforce can easily utilize the integrated economic wealth projections that until now have only been available in the institutional markets. We are also looking forward to further enhancing the OPAL wealth and financial planning capabilities within Salesforce AppExchange.”



The OPAL wealth projections give insight into the risk and return of investments, enabling enhanced investment decision-making and transforming the advice process into a client-centric endeavor to achieve personal financial goals with suitable investment strategies. Ortec Finance’s portfolio of clients includes ING Bank, Skandia, ABN AMRO Bank, Jyske Bank, Munnypot and Union VisualVest that use OPAL to advise their clients and monitor their financial goals.



Comments on the collaboration news

“Our vision is to unify an ecosystem of leading financial services technology partners.” says Rohit Mahna, SVP & GM of Financial Services at Salesforce. “By collaborating with leading FinTech trailblazers like Ortec Finance, we’re able to extend the capabilities of our platform and put customers at the center of these new experiences.”



“We are delighted to be part of the ecosystem of the world’s leading CRM provider” says Ton van Welie, Ortec Finance CEO. “This collaboration not only enables global reach and availability of the OPAL solution, but also gives the future opportunity to enhance OPAL with future developments like financial and retirement planning.”



About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 solutions, 6 million customer installs and 80,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.



Salesforce, AppExchange, Financial Services Cloud, Sales Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.



About Ortec Finance

Ortec Finance was created in 2007 through a management buyout of the company ORTEC B.V., which was founded in 1981 by four innovative students of econometrics at the Erasmus University of Rotterdam who believed that mathematical models could be used to optimize the performance of companies. More than 35 years later, this is still the core of its expertise. With a team of 260 experts in Rotterdam, Amsterdam, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Switzerland, Ortec Finance serves its customers completely independently.



Ortec Finance is a leading provider of technology and solutions for risk and return management.



-20+ countries represented

-500+ customers

-96% retention rate

-3 trillion euro total assets managed by our clients



More information is available at http://www.ortecfinance.com