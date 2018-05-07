Volg ons op:
APS Nieuwsmanager login | Cision Communication Cloud™ login | English
Persbericht versturen

Festival ‘Masterly The Hague’: Dutch design meets Dutch masters

maandag 7 mei 2018 08:00
Dit is een origineel bericht van The Masterly The Hague Foundation

THE HAGUE, THE NETHERLANDS, May 7, 2018 - The Netherlands has a new cultural event: Masterly The Hague, a festival for old master paintings and Dutch Design. Three historical monuments set against Hofvijver Lake in the heart of Royal City The Hague are open to the public in the third week of September 2018.

 

Prince's Day in style

Prince’s Day is the annual state opening of parliament on the third Tuesday in September: this year, for four days three historical buildings are open to the public in a celebration of beauty and craftsmanship. Initiator Nicole Uniquole has invited 55 contemporary designers, photographers and artists to select an Old Master as their muse and to draw inspiration for a new contemporary design. The launch of these products will be exhibited in 25 style rooms decorated for the occasion.

Old Masters and new Dutch Design

This pas de deux of new and old generates some surprising insights into the beauty of art. For example, the haute couture of fashion designers Viktor & Rolf forms a fascinating combination with Frederik Hendrik's armour and his splendid collar, portrayed by Michiel van Mierevelt before he became Prince of Orange in 1625. Linda Nieuwstad’s gigantic metal flowers refer to the roses in a seventeenth-century portrait by Jurriaan Ovens of Lucia Wybrands, then the wealthiest woman in Amsterdam. Photography duo Petra and Erik Hesmerg present photos beside a beautiful still life by J. M. Sartory, of whom only a few works are known.

Four days of celebration

While from 20 to 23 September, these new works by contemporary designers, photographers and artists will be on show alongside their muse, the event also offers an opportunity to meet the designers and artists who created these works. Visitors are offered a unique perspective on beauty and craftsmanship by exploring their contemporary vision of the historical paintings.

Temporary cultural department store

When the red carpet rolls out on Lange Vijverberg, the public will be introduced to an unprecedented array of art and culture including previously unshown paintings from the collections of Dr Abraham Bredius, art dealers Hoogsteder & Hoogsteder and artist Cornelis Kruseman. All the Dutch Design exhibits on display are also available for purchase.

http://www.masterlythehague.com/inhoud.php?lan=uk

Note to editors: information and images available at the press center press@masterlythehague.com / Nannet van der Kleijn / +31612834818 or for a limited time via this link: https://we.tl/FrtVEFtMTt. Please find attached a compilation of these photos.

‘Masterly The Hague’ is a new annual festival open to the public. Historical paintings appear alongside works specially made for the event by contemporary designers, artists and photographers.

The Masterly The Hague Foundation is organised by Nicole Uniquole and Willem Jan Hoogsteder. Curator Nicole Uniquole and Maarten Spruyt (art direction and styling) created Dutch Design ‐ House of Orange in Oranienbaum, Royal Showpieces at Het Loo Palace and Masterly - the Dutch at Palazzo Francesco Turati in Milan. Willem Jan Hoogsteder is a connoisseur of Dutch and Flemish masters of the seventeenth century. Through Hoogsteder & Hoogsteder art gallery he has provided paintings to over 150 museum exhibitions around the world.



Photo Captions:

1- 2018 Masterly The Hague - Viktor & Rolf (photo Marijke Aerden) with muse Van Mierevelt

2- 2018 Masterly The Hague - Lita Cabellut (photo Anette Fortuyn) with muse Cornelis Kruseman

3- 2018 Masterly The Hague - Linda Nieuwstadt with muse Owens

Download als ZIP

The Masterly The Hague Foundation

plaats:
The Hague, The Netherlands
website:
http://www.masterlythehague.com/inhoud.php?lan=uk

Verstuur nu éénmalig een persbericht

Verstuur persberichten en beeldmateriaal naar redacties in binnen- en buitenland. Via het ANP-net, het internationale medianetwerk van PR Newswire of met een perslijst op maat.

Direct persbericht versturen
070 - 41 41 234