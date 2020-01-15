NetDialog acquires MeasureWorks

NetDialog, a global provider of Networked Application Visibility Services, today announced it has acquired MeasureWorks, a Dutch Web Performance Solution Provider. The addition of MeasureWorks’ service portfolio and expertise will significantly expand NetDialog’s footprint in optimizing application end-user experience for businesses around the globe.



NetDialog and MeasureWorks will operate the businesses under their own respective brands. NetDialog will continue to serve global enterprises with its NetX Application Visibility Cloud platform through its established Partner Program. MeasureWorks will further strengthen its ‘Get Fast, Stay Fast program’ and add a raft of customer oriented managed services.



“We are delighted to welcome the MeasureWorks team”, Olaf Hasker, CEO of NetDialog says. “It underwrites our ambition to help customers get complete control over business-critical services across their IT infrastructures at optimal cost levels”. “This partnership enables us to broaden our managed service portfolio, allowing customers to further increase sales conversion and win more business”, Jeroen Tjepkema, CEO of MeasureWorks adds.