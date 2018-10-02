NO MORE BLOCKED DRAINAGE PIPES – REDUCING CALL-OUTS BY 100%

A REVOLUTIONARY TECHNOLOGY TO PREVENT BIOFILM FORMATION, SLIME AND REDUCE BACTERIA CONTAMINATION IN CONDENSATE DRAINAGE SYSTEMS USED FOR REFRIGERATION SYSTEMS IN EU SUPERMARKETS.

Supermarket refrigeration display cabinets globally suffer from a build of bacteria known as Pseudomonas. This type of bacteria is known for its self-produced mucus that latches onto the internal surfaces of the wastewater drainage pipes where they continue to grow and generate larger forms of biofilms and slime. Over a period of time, the buildup is so severe that it causes a full blockage of the drainage pipe which results in water leaks, maintenance issues, service call-outs and possible outbreaks of pathogens.



On average, a typical supermarket can have over 20 service call-outs for blocked drains and water leaks over a period of 6 months. Each call-out can mean there is water on the floor of the supermarket with the possible threat of customers slipping and getting injured. It can mean the chiller or freezer needs to be switch-off and cleaned out, storing the products elsewhere. And it usually leads to a significant amount of time and chemicals used to clean the drainage system to get rid of the blockage and biofilm buildup, which is not always successful leading to a full dismantling of the drainage system.



It is clear that supermarkets encounter significant costs on these occasions not mentioning the disruption for the staff and the customers in the store. And the adequate action is required immediately to prevent hazardous circumstances to occur. With a strong corporate-wide focus on being more sustainable, using harsh chemicals down the drain on each occasion is no longer a preferred solution.



UK based Bio Products Group recognized the issues with the refrigeration drainage systems encountered by EU supermarkets and teamed up with antimicrobial plastic developer Parx Plastics from the Netherlands. Integrating their innovative solutions in the Bio Pipe® and Bio Pad products, creating a sustainable solution that can reduce call-outs by up to 100% over a period of time, saving supermarkets chains a lot on costs and disruption involved with blocked drains.



Bio Products Group fitted the first supermarkets in the UK with Bio Pipe in October 2016, closely monitoring and measuring the progress over a period of 12 months. Swab samples were taken at 3-month intervals in different phases of the draining system to monitor the bacteria and biofilm development.



In the standard pipe system, the Pseudomonas bacteria colony count increase during the length of the system and blockages were found in the standard system at the time of testing. Moreover, the internal wall area of the standard pipes is visibly soiled with slime. In contrast to the pipe with the integrated technologies from Parx Plastics. These systems showed a significant continuous decrease in bacteria counts during the length of the system measuring as low as less than 20 colony forming units of Pseudomonas in the little present, loose laying, slime. The internal wall of the Bio Pipe drains appears clean, smooth and without any slime latched to the walls.



“Reducing call-outs, saving costs, disruption, loss of product and reducing hazardous situations for the supermarkets and their customers and reducing possible outbreaks of pathogens. And all by being more sustainable and saving a significant amount of man power and time lost to cleaning with chemicals only for the same problems to re-occur a few months later. ”



— Robert Stewart, CEO of Bio Products Group



“With the application of the Parx technologies in these drainage pipes Bio Products Group has found a highly interesting application for our technology.” says Michael van der Jagt, CEO of Parx Plastics NV. “With its well-founded research of over the last 24 months it was proven that the technology does not only have a highly effective (broad spectrum) antimicrobial functionality, but it also acts significantly against the formation of biofilm.” “This was new information for us and is greatly contributing to the long-lasting effects and benefits of the technology in specific applications.” highlights Van der Jagt.



About Bio Products Group



Bio Products Group is a UK based solution-oriented innovator focusing on adding value and offering sustainable solutions. The first products of the company are related to the supermarket channel resolving hygiene and clogging inconveniences with refrigeration systems found throughout all EU supermarket chains.

About Parx Plastics



Parx Plastics N.V. is a Netherlands and Italy based biochemistry developer in plastics and polymers with its shares listed and traded on Euronext Paris with ticker MLPRX and ISIN code NL0012650535. Parx has developed a biocompatible technology making plastics antimicrobial by making use of a bodies own trace element. The technology creates a surface that is preventing biofilm formation with an effective Log3 and higher antimicrobial performance without the migration of any substance.

