Smedvig Capital investeert £8M. in zoekmachine voor vacatures Adzuna

About Adzuna:



Adzuna is a search engine for job ads used by over 10 million visitors per month that aims to list every job, everywhere. We search thousands of websites so our users don't have to, bringing together millions of ads in one place. By providing smarter search options and powerful data about the job market, we give jobseekers the information they need to take control of their careers.



Adzuna was founded in 2011 by Andrew Hunter and Doug Monro, formerly of eBay, Gumtree, Qype and Zoopla and is backed by leading Venture Capital firms Passion Capital, LocalGlobe, Index Ventures, and now, Smedvig Capital.

We also supply real-time data to the Number 10 Dashboard and Office for National Statistics labour market indices. In 2018, Adzuna won the contract to run Find a job, one of the British government’s most used online services.

Adzuna’s mission is to be the best place to start looking for a job. We love using the awesome power of technology to help match people to better, more fulfilling jobs and keep Britain working.



About Smedvig Capital:



Smedvig Capital is a London based growth capital investor. We are now investing our 14th fund, having deployed more than $800M over the last 20+ years in Series A and Series B funding rounds.



We are passionate about finding and supporting the best tech enabled businesses in the UK and Nordics. We pride ourselves on developing a deep understanding of the sectors we invest in. We have a track record of reinvesting multiple times to support our portfolio. We roll up our sleeves and get involved when you want our help.



