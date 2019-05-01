Volg ons op:
Clifford Chance promotes two new counsels in Amsterdam

woensdag 1 mei 2019 11:30 Economie
Amsterdam, 1 May 2019 – International law firm Clifford Chance promotes two new counsels in Amsterdam effective as of 1 May 2019: Guido Bergervoet (Litigation and Dispute Resolution) and Frans Muller (Antitrust).

Titus de Vries, Co-Managing Partner of Clifford Chance Amsterdam: "We are proud to announce the promotion of Guido and Frans as our new counsels. They are dedicated and talented lawyers and they are both true experts in their field. These promotions are in line with the Firm's commitment to support our clients in those areas where their partnership with us can bring real value. I congratulate Guido and Frans with this important step!"

Guido Bergervoet specialises in commercial dispute resolution, with a focus on disputes in the financial sector and related regulatory enforcement. He also has experience in insolvency related litigation and director's liability cases. Guido is part of the Academic Council of the Amsterdam office, holds a Ph.D. from Radboud University Nijmegen and remains active as an author and speaker in the field of financing, security rights and insolvency. As a litigator he represents banking clients, financial investors and multinational corporations in complex disputes, often with a cross-border element.

Frans Muller heads the Amsterdam Antitrust group, is an active part of the Tech Group and specialises in EU, Dutch and multi-jurisdictional merger control, cartel investigations and other behavioural antitrust as well as foreign investment screening and compliance (including anti-bribery and sanctions). He has wide experience with a variety of regulators and regularly conducts and advises on (multi-jurisdictional) regulatory investigations and implementing compliance policies. He has previously worked in both Brussels and Paris and regularly works from our Brussels office.  

About Clifford Chance

Clifford Chance is one of the world's pre-eminent law firms with significant depth and range of resources across five continents. As a single, fully integrated, global partnership, we pride ourselves on our approachable, collegiate and team-based way of working. We always strive to exceed the expectations of our clients, which include corporates from all the commercial and industrial sectors, governments, regulators, trade bodies and not for profit organisations. For further information see www.cliffordchance.com.

