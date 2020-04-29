Volg ons op:
Clifford Chance elects Liesbeth Buiter to the firm's partnership

woensdag 29 april 2020 11:55 Binnenland
Dit is een origineel bericht van Clifford Chance LLP

Clifford Chance elects Liesbeth Buiter to the firm's partnership in Amsterdam

This promotion is part of a global cohort of 26

Leading international law firm Clifford Chance today announces the promotion of Liesbeth Buiter to the firm's partnership in Amsterdam. The new partners are part of a global cohort of 26 lawyers elected to the partnership, drawn from all of the firm's market-leading practices and every region, with strong representation in both the Americas and Asia Pacific where the firm continues its recent successful strong growth and investment.1

Together they specialise across a range of our leading practice and product areas that are critical to our clients, including financial restructuring, regulatory and internal investigations, combined with deep sector expertise in areas such as infrastructure, real estate, and financial investors.

Bas Boris Visser and Titus de Vries, Co-Managing Partners of Clifford Chance Amsterdam:

"We are very pleased to announce the promotion of Liesbeth Buiter to the partnership. Since joining the firm in 2008, Liesbeth has excelled in being a trusted advisor to our clients through her deep real estate and projects expertise. She leads the Amsterdam Real Estate practice in a great way and we look forward to working with her and to further strengthen the position of the Amsterdam Real Estate practice."

Matthew Layton, Clifford Chance Global Managing Partner comments:

"It is a privilege to welcome such an outstanding team of people into the Clifford Chance partnership, where they will play a vital part in the long-term future of the firm. Each and every one of them has proved themselves as an invaluable and trusted adviser for our clients, whether they are dealing with challenging times such as those so many businesses face today, or building for the long-term. I look forward to working with them, and all the fantastic people at Clifford Chance, as we work shoulder to shoulder with our clients and each other to build a better future.

"It is precisely now, when so many organisations face fundamental challenges as a result of COVID-19, that our continued commitment to investing in people and our leading global capabilities remains as resolute and important as ever. Having the right people, with the right skills, and the right culture at the heart of our partnership puts us in the right place to support our clients when they need us most and is at the very core of the long-term success of the firm."

The promotions take effect 1 May 2020. The new partners in Continental Europe are:

Continental Europe

Liesbeth Buiter, Real Estate, Amsterdam

Dominik Engl, Tax, Pensions & Employment, Frankfurt

Fernando Irurzun, Litigation & Dispute Resolution, Madrid

Dennis Blechinger, Real Estate, Munich

Emmanuel Mimin, Corporate, Paris

Pierre-Benoit Pabot du Châtelard, Finance, Paris

New partners across the rest of Clifford Chance's global network are:

Americas

Alistair Dunlop, Capital Markets, New York

Analisa Dillingham, Corporate, New York

John Friel, Litigation & Dispute Resolution, New York

Jeanne Roig-Irwin, Real Estate, New York

Paul Koppel, Tax, Pensions & Employment, New York

Asia Pacific

Viola Lui, Corporate, Hong Kong

Mark Gillgren, Finance, Perth

Tom Lin, Corporate, Singapore

Daryl Liu, Corporate, Singapore

Chad Bochan, Finance, Sydney

Middle East

Deniz Tas, Corporate, Dubai

United Kingdom

Christopher Roe, Capital Markets, London

Jennifer Storey, Corporate, London

Melissa Coakley, Finance, London

Alexandra Dimsdale Gill, Finance, London

Thomas Critchley, Finance, London

Lindsay Bickerton, Litigation & Dispute Resolution, London

Claire Freeman, Litigation & Dispute Resolution, London

Oliver Pegden, Litigation & Dispute Resolution, London

Edward Bretherton, Real Estate, London

For further information, please contact Iva Celic on +31 614489511, iva.celic@cliffordchance.com or Frederieke Bakker on +31 612129015, frederieke.bakker@cliffordchance.com.

Notes to Editors - key statistics:
1. Clifford Chance investment and client success in the Americas and Asia Pacific has seen respective revenue growth of 45% and 50% from FY2015-FY2019.
This year's new partners were drawn from: Americas (5), Asia Pacific (5), Continental Europe (6), Middle East (1) and UK (9).
2. New women partners: over a third (35%) of the 2020 intake, with a rolling average of 30% over five years. 20.6% of the partnership will be women on 1 May 2020. Historic data here.

About Clifford Chance
Clifford Chance is one of the world's pre-eminent law firms with significant depth and range of resources across five continents. As a single, fully integrated global partnership, we pride ourselves on our approachable, collegial and team-based way of working. We always strive to exceed the expectations of our clients, which include corporates from all commercial and industrial sectors, governments, regulators, trade bodies and not-for-profit organisations. We provide them with the highest-quality advice and legal insight, which combines the firm's global standards with in-depth local expertise.

For more information, please see www.cliffordchance.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/clifford-chance-a...

If you would like us to stop sending you these emails, please let us know.

Download als ZIP

Clifford Chance LLP

plaats:
Amsterdam
website:
https://www.cliffordchance.com/news/news/2020/04/clifford-chance-elects-26-new-partners.html

Andere persberichten van deze organisatie

