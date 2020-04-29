Clifford Chance elects Liesbeth Buiter to the firm's partnership in Amsterdam



This promotion is part of a global cohort of 26



Leading international law firm Clifford Chance today announces the promotion of Liesbeth Buiter to the firm's partnership in Amsterdam. The new partners are part of a global cohort of 26 lawyers elected to the partnership, drawn from all of the firm's market-leading practices and every region, with strong representation in both the Americas and Asia Pacific where the firm continues its recent successful strong growth and investment.1



Together they specialise across a range of our leading practice and product areas that are critical to our clients, including financial restructuring, regulatory and internal investigations, combined with deep sector expertise in areas such as infrastructure, real estate, and financial investors.



Bas Boris Visser and Titus de Vries, Co-Managing Partners of Clifford Chance Amsterdam:



"We are very pleased to announce the promotion of Liesbeth Buiter to the partnership. Since joining the firm in 2008, Liesbeth has excelled in being a trusted advisor to our clients through her deep real estate and projects expertise. She leads the Amsterdam Real Estate practice in a great way and we look forward to working with her and to further strengthen the position of the Amsterdam Real Estate practice."



Matthew Layton, Clifford Chance Global Managing Partner comments:



"It is a privilege to welcome such an outstanding team of people into the Clifford Chance partnership, where they will play a vital part in the long-term future of the firm. Each and every one of them has proved themselves as an invaluable and trusted adviser for our clients, whether they are dealing with challenging times such as those so many businesses face today, or building for the long-term. I look forward to working with them, and all the fantastic people at Clifford Chance, as we work shoulder to shoulder with our clients and each other to build a better future.



"It is precisely now, when so many organisations face fundamental challenges as a result of COVID-19, that our continued commitment to investing in people and our leading global capabilities remains as resolute and important as ever. Having the right people, with the right skills, and the right culture at the heart of our partnership puts us in the right place to support our clients when they need us most and is at the very core of the long-term success of the firm."



The promotions take effect 1 May 2020. The new partners in Continental Europe are:



Continental Europe



Liesbeth Buiter, Real Estate, Amsterdam



Dominik Engl, Tax, Pensions & Employment, Frankfurt



Fernando Irurzun, Litigation & Dispute Resolution, Madrid



Dennis Blechinger, Real Estate, Munich



Emmanuel Mimin, Corporate, Paris



Pierre-Benoit Pabot du Châtelard, Finance, Paris



New partners across the rest of Clifford Chance's global network are:



Americas



Alistair Dunlop, Capital Markets, New York



Analisa Dillingham, Corporate, New York



John Friel, Litigation & Dispute Resolution, New York



Jeanne Roig-Irwin, Real Estate, New York



Paul Koppel, Tax, Pensions & Employment, New York



Asia Pacific



Viola Lui, Corporate, Hong Kong



Mark Gillgren, Finance, Perth



Tom Lin, Corporate, Singapore



Daryl Liu, Corporate, Singapore



Chad Bochan, Finance, Sydney



Middle East



Deniz Tas, Corporate, Dubai



United Kingdom



Christopher Roe, Capital Markets, London



Jennifer Storey, Corporate, London



Melissa Coakley, Finance, London



Alexandra Dimsdale Gill, Finance, London



Thomas Critchley, Finance, London



Lindsay Bickerton, Litigation & Dispute Resolution, London



Claire Freeman, Litigation & Dispute Resolution, London



Oliver Pegden, Litigation & Dispute Resolution, London



Edward Bretherton, Real Estate, London