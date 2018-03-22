Darwin Depositary Services receives an AIFMD depositary license

22 March, 2018 - Darwin Depositary Services B.V. is pleased to announce that it has received a license to act as AIFMD depositary.



Darwin Depositary Services (‘DDS’) is an independent AIFMD depositary based in Amsterdam. DDS has its focus on rendering depositary services (including so-called ‘depo lite’) to alternative investment funds, including hedge funds, private equity funds and real estate funds. DDS has no cross-selling objectives and its independent position is deliberately chosen to avoid any potential conflict of interest and to act solely in the interest of the fund and its investors.



On 18 March 2016 the UCITS V Directive came into force with a transition period of two years for depositaries conducting their business under this regime. As from 18 March 2018, non-bank depositaries need a license from The Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) to act as depositary for alternative investment funds.



DDS recently received the approval from the AFM and is now licensed according to art. 2:3g of the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act. Darwin is allowed to act as AIFMD depositary for funds that invest in equities, fixed income, hedge funds, real estate, private equity, fund of funds, infrastructural projects, loans and wind farms.