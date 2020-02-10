Statement Sinot: Incorrect media coverage concept Aqua / Bill Gates

=Statement=



[English]



Eemnes (Netherlands), 10 February 2020



In recent days, various articles have appeared in international media, stating that Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design sold its concept Aqua (presented at the Monaco Yacht Show 2019) to Bill Gates. These articles are factually incorrect.



Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design wants therefore to make the following clear:



-The hydrogen concept Aqua is not linked to Mr. Gates (or his representatives) in any form or matter.



-Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design has no business relationship with Mr. Gates.



-Aqua is a concept under development and has not been sold to Mr. Gates.



-Unfortunately, all 'information' in these recent articles is factual incorrect.





Aqua is a concept showed in Monaco meant to build a better future and inspire clients and the industry. We invite any visionary client to show their interest!



We highly appreciate all articles written on this subject to be corrected according to the above.



For more information please contact:



MI7 Media Intelligence, Mischa van de Woestijne, tel: +31 (0)6 2470 42 05, email: mischa@mi7.nl



=End Of Statement=



=Verklaring=



[Nederlands]



Eemnes, 10 februari 2020



De afgelopen dagen zijn er in binnen- en buitenland verschillende artikelen verschenen waarin staat dat Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design het vorig jaar op de Monaco Yacht Show gepresenteerde concept Aqua verkocht heeft aan Bill Gates. Deze artikelen zijn feitelijk onjuist.



Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design verklaart daarom het volgende:



-Er is geen enkele relatie tussen het hydrogen concept Aqua en Bill Gates (of zijn vertegenwoordigers).



-Sinot heeft geen zakelijke relatie met Bill Gates.



-Aqua is een concept dat momenteel wordt ontwikkeld; Aqua is niet verkocht aan Bill Gates.



-Helaas is alle 'informatie' in de recente berichtgeving over Aqua feitelijk onjuist.





Aqua is tijdens de Monaco Yacht Show gepresenteerd als concept voor een betere toekomst en om klanten en de industrie te inspireren. Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design nodigt elke visionaire klant uit om hun interesse kenbaar te maken!



We stellen het zeer op prijs dat de artikelen die over dit onderwerp zijn geschreven worden gecorrigeerd op basis van het bovenstaande.



Neem voor meer informatie contact op met:



MI7 Media Intelligence, Mischa van de Woestijne, tel: +31 (0)6 2470 42 05, email: mischa@mi7.nl



=Einde Verklaring=