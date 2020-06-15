A Taste of the Battle of Waterloo

On 18 June 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte lost the Battle of Waterloo, one of the fifteen most decisive battles in history. The battlefield south of Waterloo was soon declared a protected zone and as such remains largely unchanged from how it looked 205 years ago. The Battle of Waterloo marked the end of a series of wars between revolutionary France and the other European powers.



During these battles, the cavalry used not only cannons and muskets, but also lances and a variety of sabres. Nearly 600 sabres and lances, many dating from around the Battle of Waterloo, will be sold at The Hague auction house Venduehuis on 22 June 2020.



High quality

Every object on offer in this auction has been meticulously inspected and described. Documents in four languages were consulted. Over the past months, every effort has been made to make this remarkable, unique quality auction a reality.

Stunning highlights

Not to miss in this collection is the British 1796 Pattern Light Cavalry Trooper’s Sword. Used throughout the Napoleonic Wars by the British army, in 1814 it was used to equip the Dutch army. No less impressive is the French Sabre de la Cavalerie de Ligne An XI, the standard weapon of Napoleon’s cuirassiers. At least in theory, these two weapons crossed each other at the Battle of Waterloo.



An unprecedented auction

The sabres, used by the Dutch army and property of the State, date back to around the Battle of Waterloo. That in itself is noteworthy, but it is equally remarkable that such a large original collection will be on offer at once and for the first time. The hammer is about to come down on an important part of Dutch history.



Viewings

All sabres and lances can now be viewed at Venduehuis The Hague, by appointment only. Anyone who is interested is welcome to book a slot on the Venduehuis website.



Online auction

All sabres and lances are also on the Venduehuis website, where you can place bids. The auction ends on 22 June at 8 p.m. If a bid is placed during the last five minutes, the auction of the relevant lot will be extended by five minutes. This will continue until bidding ends.



