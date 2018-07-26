Restaurant reservation service Quandoo is now included in the WeChat Go Europe Mini Program

Since WeGoEU’s WeChat Go Europe Mini Program was launched at the Rijksmuseum on the 28th March this year, the Mini Program has been able to offer more and more functionality for Chinese travellers. By working with both an existing and an ever-growing pool of new partners, we are taking great steps towards giving Chinese travellers a complete digital journey.



WeGoEU is proud to announce partnership with Quandoo: an exciting company that is leading the way in European restaurant reservation platforms. By partnering with Quandoo, the WeChat Go Europe Mini Program will give Chinese travellers the ability to experience true local European flavours in an even more intuitive and accessible way. CMO Arno Reijm states that; “We are thrilled to work together Quandoo who will allow us to bring a more complete digital experience to the Chinese traveller via the WeChat ecosystem“.



Chinese travellers in Berlin, London, Milan and Rome will have the ability to book a table and read verified reviews from Quandoo directly in the WeChat Go Europe Mini Program, allowing them to choose from around 400 different venues distributed among these popular European cities. “We are glad to be part of the mini-program developed for WeChat, offering to Chinese people travelling in Germany, Italy and UK the ability to book a table easily during their trip and tasting the European lifestyle without leaving their own habits”, said Pierpaolo Zollo, VP Business Development at Quandoo.



Quandoo is one of the fastest-growing real-time restaurant reservation platforms on the market: in under 6 years, Quandoo has expanded its offer into 12 countries and has seated more than 110 million diners in 17,000+ restaurants. Quandoo’s digital marketplace equips both restaurants and diners with the tools to revolutionise the dining experience as we know it.



WeGoEU is a joint venture between KPN and The Sunway Group, looking to speed up global impact and aiming to create a strong relationship between the European and Chinese markets. Our WeChatGo Europe Mini Program is a complete travel companion, making the lives of Chinese tourists more fulfilling and better connected.





More info about Quandoo



Quandoo is one of the fastest-growing real-time reservation platforms for restaurants. In less than 6 years, Quandoo has expanded into 12 countries and has seated more than 110 million diners in 17,000+ restaurants. Quandoo’s technology-enabled marketplace equips both restaurants and diners with the necessary tools to elevate dining out as we know it. Headquartered in Berlin, with international footprints in Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Turkey, the UK, Hong Kong, Finland, Singapore, Australia and the Netherlands; the founders' vision is to grow Quandoo into the world’s leading marketplace for dining out experiences. Quandoo is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, and with its sister companies HotPepper and AirRegi, forms the world's largest restaurant marketing and software company. Quandoo currently employs more than 370 people from 50 countries.