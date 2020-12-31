Seoul Design Foundation awards 7 teams with "DDP Best Design Award" at 2020 DDP Design Fair



-- Korea's first online business launching fair records 200,000 visitors

-- Became Korea's representative online platform that showcases Korea's

design industry with products and stories of Korean designers and small

business owners

-- Seven teams were selected from 103 participants of 2020 DDP Design Fair

via fair means of evaluation including online voting and professional

appraisal.

-- The awarded teams will receive grants for mass production and benefits

to enter the DDP store; revitalization of the industry is expected.

-- Opening of English website is expected to strengthen its role in

international promotion

-- 2021 DDP Design Fair will be held and ready for application

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 12/22, Seoul Design Foundation announced that it has awarded the "DDP Best Design award" to 7 teams from 103 participants at 'DDP Design Fair'.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1393461/image1.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1393461/image1.jpg]



During the pandemic, DDP Design Fair, a design business launching show that showcases new products developed by small manufacturing businesses and designers, was held online. Since its opening, it has accumulated more than 200,000 visits.



The fair will be available for entire year and provide the newest design trend as well as how one product is made via synergistic collaboration.



As the only Korean platform that exhibits current design ecosystem in Korea, its significance lies in the fact that it listens to the stories of designers and manufacturers.



The English website will promote the design and production capacity of Korea and the participants.



Seven items were awarded with DDP Best Design Award. Representatives from famous boutiques and product design professionals participated in the evaluation, and the result of online voting was also reflected.



The 7 winners have not only outstanding designs but also marketability and usability achieved.



The 7 winners will be awarded with 5 million KRW for mass production and the opportunity to enter the DDP store.



"The products can be mass produced right away", said Mr. Park from Rooming. "It proved competitiveness of small/medium manufacturing business can improve via continuous collaboration with designers," commented Mr. Han from Woofer design.



The fair will be held in 2021 and feature more diverse collaboration of designers and manufacturer in Seoul. Moreover, it will coordinate with renowned international fairs to promoter Korean designers and manufacturers internationally and to position itself as a global fair that represents Korea.



Website: http://ddpdesignfair-ex.or.kr/html/ko/main.php [http://ddpdesignfair-ex.or.kr/html/ko/main.php]

Instagram: @ddpdesignfair2020



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1393461/image1.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1393461/image1.jpg]



CONTACT: YeEun Kong, 070-8796-9605, ddpdesignfair@seouldesign.or.kr



Web site: http://ddpdesignfair-ex.or.kr//



