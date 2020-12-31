CGN held a visual open day event at wind farm in France

PARIS, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A visual open day event was held at a wind farm project in France by China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN) on Dec 31.



With the theme of "Waltz in the wind", the event showed operations at the Charmont-sous-Barbuise Wind Farm and CGN's contribution to local environmental protection and fulfilling its social responsibility.



As a typical distributed wind power project in Europe, the Charmont-sous-Barbuise Wind Farm now has six turbines in operation with a total installed capacity of 12 MW. They were put into service in May 2010 and can provide power to 7,500 households.



During the visual open day, Jean-Baptiste BREBAN, head of the central control room of CGN Europe Energy - CGN's subsidiary in Europe, gave a lecture on safe wind farm management based on artificial intelligence and digitalization to students of the University of Versailles Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.



Aude TELOT, a student who attended the lecture, expressed her surprise over China's advanced technology in clean energy production and sustainable development.



Environmental protection has also been highly valued by CGN.



During construction and operation of the wind power project, CGN has adhered to requirements of local land planning as well as animal and plant protection measures.



Introduced by Chris FRANCOIS, the environmental expert at CGN Europe Energy, regular monitoring has been carried out at the wind farm and alarms were installed on turbines to warn nearby bird activities which help to protect birds and other species.



According to Jean-Baptiste BREBAN, CGN Europe Energy provides more than 5 billion kWh of power per year to Europe and has 750 turbines for wind power projects capable of supplying power to 2 million households.



So far, the company has a total installed capacity of 2.4 GW. Its business includes development, construction and operation of wind and solar power projects.



