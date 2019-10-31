RAD Technology Medical Systems Collaborates with Q-bital Healthcare Solutions to Bring Mobile Radiotherapy to Europe

Solutions will provide European hospitals and cancer centers with mobile radiotherapy options



LUGANO, Switzerland, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RAD Technology Medical Systems (RAD) is pleased to announce their engagement with Q-bital Healthcare Solutions (Q-bital). RAD, a design-build healthcare development company, will combine their radiotherapy expertise with Q-bital's mobile facility know-how to provide mobile radiotherapy facilities throughout Europe.



RAD is the industry leader in temporary and interim radiotherapy facilities backed by industry changing patented shielding solutions and expertise. Q-bital has over two decades of mobile healthcare experience with a variety of sophisticated solutions from operating rooms to sterilisation. The patented Temporary Radiotherapy Vault (TRV) by RAD already provides services to a large part of the market.



"We are excited to be able to offer an enhanced mobile radiotherapy solution", said John Lefkus, RAD President. "This product will meet the needs of a variety of clients in Europe based on space and logistic challenges. This will offer clients the opportunity to continue to treat patients while upgrading their radiotherapy equipment, during a facility renovation or even during a large construction project."



David Cole, CEO of Q-bital, added, "We are delighted to be working with RAD to create a new innovative solution for the delivery of radiotherapy treatment. These facilities will be able to provide both additional and replacement capacity to current healthcare organizations, allowing them to maintain patient flow and deliver high quality care."



In addition to their engagement with Q-bital, RAD has created other strategic relationships throughout Europe. They have a consultancy agreement with Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB) in London, UK. They have also established a European manufacturing resource located near Krakow, Poland, DMDmodular. DMDmodular provides off-site modular construction technology and specializes in planning, designing and construction. In addition, RAD has opened a new European office in Lugano, Switzerland. This office will be the hub for RAD's European efforts and other international work.



About RAD Technology Medical Systems, LLC



RAD Technology Medical Systems is a design-build development company that provides revolutionary modular building systems for the healthcare industry. RAD has specialized in constructing radiotherapy bunkers and cancer centers for over 10 years. Their turn-key solutions are factory fabricated eliminating the need for lengthy on-site construction and can be temporary, interim or permanent. RAD is headquartered in the United States, and has a European office in Lugano, Switzerland. For more information please visit www.radtechnology.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2622573-1&h=2902162465&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.radtechnology.com%2F&a=www.radtechnology.com] or contact RAD at info@radtechnology.com [mailto:info@radtechnology.com].



About Q-bital Healthcare Solutions



Q-bital Healthcare Solutions is a medical technology company which has partnered with healthcare providers in the UK and Europe for almost 20 years.



Providing high quality temporary clinical environments such as operating rooms, endoscopy, day surgery, clinics, and ward space to help healthcare providers, including the NHS, increase patient capacity and clinical space. This can assist in reducing procedure waiting times.



Q-bital's mobile clinical units can increase clinical capacity in both planned and emergency situations



