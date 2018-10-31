Marriott International Announces Amy McPherson to Retire as President of Europe

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. announced today that Amy McPherson, President and Managing Director of Europe, which encompasses the United Kingdom, Ireland and Continental Europe, will retire from the position effective the end of March 2019. McPherson, who has been with the company for 32 years, is leaving to pursue two of her passions: nurturing a start-up business in the UK, of which she is a principal investor, and spending more time with her family in the United States.



"It's hard to imagine life at Marriott without one of its most accomplished, home-grown leaders," said Arne Sorenson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Marriott International. "Amy leaves an impressive track record of accomplishment. Under her leadership, Marriott has moved from number 10 in total rooms distribution in Europe to number 2 today - an achievement made all the more impactful because it happened against the backdrop of some of the most complicated economic and geopolitical times in Europe's history. Amy has been a remarkable leader for Marriott in Europe - an incredible steward of our culture, the driving force behind our growth and innovation and a consummate professional. She will be missed."



McPherson joined Marriott in 1986 and progressed through a succession of key positions that included Vice President of Finance and Business Development, Senior Vice President of Business Transformation and Integration, and Senior Vice President of Revenue Management. This led to her promotion to Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing, with responsibility for the company's global and field sales, marketing, Marriott Rewards, revenue management, e-commerce, worldwide reservation sales and customer care, and sales channel strategy and analysis. In 2010, McPherson was promoted to her current role leading Marriott's business in Europe.



McPherson has put together an exceptional team and organization in Europe and her achievements during her almost 10-year tenure include more than doubling the size of the business, launching the AC and Moxy brands globally, and completing the successful integration of SPG associates and hotels in Europe.



McPherson will remain with the company through the first quarter of 2019 helping with the transition. The company anticipates announcing McPherson's successor shortly.



Marriott International, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,700 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 130 countries and territories.



