DSM Informs Market on the Completion of the Sale of DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals to Bain Capital

HEERLEN, Netherlands, October 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, informs its stakeholders that Bain Capital today has completed the acquisition of DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals (DSP), from DSM and Sinochem Group who each held an equity stake of 50%. The transaction was announced on 29 June 2018.



(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/657851/DSM_Logo.jpg )



DSM received about EUR250 million for its equity stake, excluding an earn-out (estimated at around EUR50m) and transaction costs. DSM anticipates a book profit of about EUR110 million on the transaction to be recognized in Q4 2018. DSM expects to receive approximately EUR275 million in cash following closing, including repayment of debt and after transaction costs.



DSM - Bright Science. Brighter Living.(TM)



Royal DSM is a purpose-led global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM is driving economic prosperity, environmental progress and social advances to create sustainable value for all stakeholders. DSM delivers innovative business solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about EUR10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at http://www.dsm.com.



Or find us on:



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DSMcompany Twitter: https://twitter.com/dsm LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dsm YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/dsmcompany



Forward-looking statements



This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.







For more information:

DSM Corporate Communications

Herman Betten

tel. +31(0)45-5782420

e-mail media.contacts@dsm.com



DSM Investor Relations

Dave Huizing

tel. +31(0)45-5782864

e-mail investor.relations@dsm.com









PRN NLD



