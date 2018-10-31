Firtash U.S. attorney Davis denies any Firtash associations with Russian organized crime and other published reports

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Statement by Lanny J. Davis, attorney for Dmitry Firtash, denying published reports about organized crime and other associations:



Mr. Dmitry Firtash has never had any business dealings with Semion Mogilevich and has never been involved in any organized criminal activities in Russia or anywhere. Nor has he been involved in any way as a financial conduit to President Trump and an owner of Cambridge Analytica. He is also not connected to the ongoing investigation into U.S. elections. Any assertions to the contrary are not true - whether in a book, film, or news story.



