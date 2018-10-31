Volg ons op:
APS Nieuwsmanager login | Cision Communication Cloud™ login | English
Persbericht versturen

Firtash U.S. attorney Davis denies any Firtash associations with Russian organized crime and other published reports

woensdag 31 oktober 2018 14:39 Economie
Dit is een origineel bericht van PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Statement by Lanny J. Davis, attorney for Dmitry Firtash, denying published reports about organized crime and other associations:

Mr. Dmitry Firtash has never had any business dealings with Semion Mogilevich and has never been involved in any organized criminal activities in Russia or anywhere. Nor has he been involved in any way as a financial conduit to President Trump and an owner of Cambridge Analytica. He is also not connected to the ongoing investigation into U.S. elections. Any assertions to the contrary are not true - whether in a book, film, or news story.

For further inquiries please contact: Eleanor McManus emcmanus@dggpllc.com [mailto:emcmanus@dggpllc.com] 202-460-1451 cell

DISSEMINATED BY DAVIS GOLDBERG GALPER, A REGISTERED FOREIGN AGENT, ON BEHALF OF DMITRYO FIRTASH. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT THE US DEPT OF JUSTICE, WASHINGTON, D.C.

PR Newswire

Dit persbericht is via ANP Pers Support naar internationale (vak en online) media gestuurd. Heb je nieuws voor buitenlandse journalisten? Bekijk dan onze mogelijkheden of neem contact met ons op.

Andere persberichten van deze organisatie

Verstuur nu éénmalig een persbericht

Verstuur persberichten en beeldmateriaal naar redacties in binnen- en buitenland. Via het ANP-net, het internationale medianetwerk van PR Newswire of met een perslijst op maat.

Direct persbericht versturen
070 - 41 41 234