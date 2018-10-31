The Stars Group Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Conference Call and Webcast Details

TORONTO, October 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



The Stars Group Inc. today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 prior to the start of trading on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, and will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the same.





- To access via tele-conference, please dial 1-855-327-6838 or 1-631-891-4304 ten

minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

- The playback will be made available two hours after the event at 1-844-512-2921 or

1-412-317-6671. The Conference ID number is 10005822.

- To access the webcast please use the following link:

http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=132084





