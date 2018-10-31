12CM to enter European market through joint venture

Signs MOU with outstanding German and Dutch corporations and investment firms



SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 12CM.Inc [http://www.12cm.co.kr/en/12cm/] (One-two-cee-em), a company that develops foundational technology for smart stamps, is gearing up to enter the European market in earnest.



On October 15, 12CM, a member company of the K-ICT Born2Global Centre [http://www.born2global.com/], signed an MOU with Lucrion GmbH [http://www.lucrion.com/], a German marketing company, and Heptagon Square [http://theproductgarage.co/], a Netherlands-based IT firm, at GMV 2018 (Global Mobile Vision 2018) regarding the establishment of a joint venture.



Multiple American and other foreign corporations are experiencing significant difficulties doing business in the European market, mainly because of the amendment that was made to the personal information protection law this year.



12CM's "echoss" smart stamp technology is currently provided through partnerships with 53 companies worldwide. The greatest advantage of this technology is its ability to localize diverse services in accordance with the regulations of the relevant region or policies of the given service provider through cloud-based software and smart stamp hardware.



The recently signed MOU is expected to produce meaningful and tangible business outcomes, especially with the investment made by the European venture capital firm Arena Amnis B.V., which is currently in the process of making follow-up investments in 12CM.



CEO Brend J. Kouwenhoven, the head of investment at Heptagon Square, said, "The European market, which has thus far been quite conservative, is changing rapidly in terms of the financial environment for venture capital firms and the stance of governments, making it easier to foster so-called 'unicorn' companies such as Google and Uber. If the 'echoss' smart stamp, a revolutionary technology that has already achieved success in the Asian and U.S. markets, can be adequately adapted to the needs of the European market, we are very hopeful that the business will expand." 12CM is engaged in business in the global market based on its echoss smart stamp, an independently developed foundational technology. Starting in 2019, it will be conducting a new project in the U.S., European, and Asian markets.



