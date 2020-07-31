Latest Clinical Evidence Presented at SAWC 2020 Illustrates the Significant Utility of the MolecuLight i:X® for Visualizing Bacteria and Improvin

10 Clinical Posters and Video Presentations Highlight the Breadth of Clinical Benefits

of the MolecuLight Device for Wound Care Practitioners



TORONTO, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight Inc [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2872918-1&h=996268794&u=https%3A%2F%2Fus.moleculight.com%2F&a=MolecuLight+Inc]., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for real-time detection of bacteria in wounds, announces the presentation of 10 Clinical Posters and Video Presentations at the Symposium of Wound Care (SAWC) Spring 2020 [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2872918-1&h=2090510802&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sawcspring.com%2F&a=Symposium+of+Wound+Care+(SAWC)+Spring+2020], held virtually from July 24 - 26, 2020. SAWC is one of the largest multidisciplinary meetings of wound care professionals.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1222210/MolecuLight_Latest_Clinical_Evidence_Presented_at_SAWC_2020_Illu.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1222210/MolecuLight_Latest_Clinical_Evidence_Presented_at_SAWC_2020_Illu.jpg]



"We are thrilled to have had a record number of MolecuLight-based clinical posters and presentations, from so many wound care professionals and settings, be included at the SAWC's Virtual Session", says Anil Amlani, MolecuLight's CEO. "The key clinical outcomes - from improved wound assessment and treatment planning, point-of-care monitoring of wound cleaning and debridement efficacy, and the ability to detect biofilm in wounds - all illustrate the significant clinical improvements to wound care provided to clinicians by the MolecuLight i:X. Evidence for cost savings stemming from earlier detection of high bacterial loads, also presented at this meeting, demonstrates the significant health economic benefit that goes along with these improvements to patient care."



A submission on MolecuLight by Rosemary Hill, CWOCN and Kevin Woo, RN PhD was one of the top 4 scoring abstracts, out of more than 200 submissions. This is the fourth consecutive SAWC meeting where an abstract on patient care improvements achieved through MolecuLight's bacterial-detection technology has received this honour.



The 10 clinical posters and newly-available video abstracts featuring the MolecuLight i:X from SAWC Virtual are as follows:





-- Poster PI-002 - Highest Scoring for Oral/Podium PresentationUsing the

UPPER/LOWER Infection Checklists and Real-time Fluorescence Imaging: A

Complimentary Approach to Wound AssessmentRosemary Hill Watch

[https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2872918-1&h=267769737&u=https%3A%2F

%2Fwww.woundcarelearningnetwork.com%2Fcontent%2Fassessing-wounds-using-u

pperlower-infection-checklist-real-time-fluorescence-imaging&a=Watch]

the Clinical Presentation

-- Poster GR-05:Real-world Evidence Demonstrating Utility of Bacterial

Fluorescence Imaging to Guide Treatment Decision Making in 283

WoundsLaura M. Jones, Ashley Jacob, Alyssa Mackey, Nathan Krehbiel, Anna

D'souza, Monique Y. RennieWatch

[https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2872918-1&h=1282738598&u=https%3A%2

F%2Fyoutu.be%2FGFHyRUCL2_I&a=Watch+]the Video Abstract

-- Poster EBP-009: Superabsorbent Dressing Impact on Fluorescing Bacteria

in the Real-World SettingCatherine MilneDownload

[https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2872918-1&h=272594801&u=https%3A%2F

%2Fmoleculight.box.com%2Fs%2Ff6nx6nw91d0n60vygprctt2quwrzei7b&a=Download

+]Poster

-- Poster EBP-008: Evaluation of a Novel Antimicrobial Topical Spray to

Reduce BioburdenCatherine MilneDownload

[https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2872918-1&h=3568093182&u=https%3A%2

F%2Fmoleculight.box.com%2Fs%2F1antkitdtodwnahnht68nykc0j2f4yyy&a=Downloa

d+]Poster

-- Poster CR-026:Stopping the Guesswork: Using Point-of-care Fluorescence

Imaging to Guide Antibiotic StewardshipMonique RennieDownload

[https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2872918-1&h=720263803&u=https%3A%2F

%2Fmoleculight.box.com%2Fs%2Fac3vxtd48te26frao87hzxkapv23pt15&a=Download

+]Poster

-- Poster CR-027:Fluorescence Imaging and Delayed Healing Are the Only

Significant Predictors of Bacterial Loads >10,000 CFU/g: Data from 350

WoundsMonique Y. Rennie, Liis Teene, Anna D'souza, Thomas SerenaWatch

[https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2872918-1&h=2628446956&u=https%3A%2

F%2Fyoutu.be%2FA7aGH64QEP0&a=Watch+]the Video Abstract

-- Poster GR-12:Quantitative vs. Semi-quantitative Measurements of

Bacterial Load in Wounds: Assessment of 1053 Data Points from 41

Bacterial Species in a 350-patient TrialMonique Y. Rennie, Liis Teene,

Anna D'souza, Thomas SerenaWatch

[https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2872918-1&h=2070883602&u=https%3A%2

F%2Fyoutu.be%2FMZh_vLKMjYg&a=Watch+]the Video Abstract

-- Poster GR-20:An Evidence-based Decision Tree Using Fluorescence Imaging

to Address Bacterial Load Per International GuidelinesLiis Teene, Anna

D'souza, Monique Y. RennieWatch

[https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2872918-1&h=1586270377&u=https%3A%2

F%2Fyoutu.be%2FDkEiINvIDQ8&a=Watch+]the Video Abstract

-- Poster HE-012:Health Economics of Fluorescence Imaging: Realized Cost

Savings with Appropriate Treatment of Bacteria in Chronic WoundsMonique

Y. Rennie, Liis TeeneDownload

[https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2872918-1&h=1565128865&u=https%3A%2

F%2Fmoleculight.box.com%2Fs%2Fa9swfqw3w5nlkq4qmgy4b7cm4znvgiho&a=Downloa

d+]Poster

-- Poster M LR-044: In vivo Detection of Bacteria Within a Biofilm Using a

Point-of-care Fluorescence Imaging DeviceAndrea J. Lopez, Landrye

Reynolds, Rachel Diaz, Isiah George, William Little, Laura M. Jones PhD,

Monique Y. Rennie PhD, Allie Clinton Smith, PhDWatch

[https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2872918-1&h=1211749265&u=https%3A%2

F%2Fyoutu.be%2FqD0KF9lFH4A&a=Watch+]the Video Abstract

In the Virtual SAWC exhibit hall, MolecuLight also shared its new US reimbursement pathway [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2872918-1&h=2833089545&u=https%3A%2F%2Fus.moleculight.com%2Freimbursement%2F&a=its+new+US+reimbursement+pathway] (as of July 1, 2020) that includes two CPT(®) codes (Category III) for physician work and facility payment for Hospital Outpatient Department (HOPD) and Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) settings through an Ambulatory Payment Classification (APC) assignment. These new codes were issued by the AMA [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2872918-1&h=333667552&u=https%3A%2F%2Fcan01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com%2F%3Furl%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.ama-assn.org%252F%26data%3D02%257C01%257Crsandler%2540moleculight.com%257C35e1632aa3f14b899fea08d8237559fa%257Cc1c571f97a154da4baaaff92e0736a4f%257C1%257C0%257C637298334355260936%26sdata%3DVmpIp8dcFlNKBeTjE%252F0ezXgz5N3ALLCQGSRLOTuoe94%253D%26reserved%3D0&a=AMA+]and CMS [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2872918-1&h=910888680&u=https%3A%2F%2Fcan01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com%2F%3Furl%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.cms.gov%252F%26data%3D02%257C01%257Crsandler%2540moleculight.com%257C35e1632aa3f14b899fea08d8237559fa%257Cc1c571f97a154da4baaaff92e0736a4f%257C1%257C0%257C637298334355270934%26sdata%3DqG5j9PpiLXLhBsH%252BAItSAcj6nyQdDV3wjeYBorvCQ4A%253D%26reserved%3D0&a=CMS], respectively, after a critical review of the large body of supporting clinical evidence, and with each body recognizing the medical necessity of this procedure.





* CPT is a registered trademark

of the American Medical

Association





About MolecuLight Inc.



MolecuLight Inc. (www.moleculight.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2872918-1&h=693919668&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.moleculight.com%2F&a=www.moleculight.com]) is a privately-owned medical imaging company that has developed and is commercializing its proprietary fluorescent imaging platform technology in multiple clinical markets. MolecuLight's first commercially released device, the MolecuLight i:X fluorescence imaging system and its accessories are used for the detection of bacteria [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2872918-1&h=3272184625&u=https%3A%2F%2Fus.moleculight.com%2Fmoleculight-ix%2F&a=detection+of+bacteria] and digital wound measurement [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2872918-1&h=3749665047&u=https%3A%2F%2Fus.moleculight.com%2Fdigital-measurement-of-wound-area-length-width-and-depth%2F&a=digital+wound+measurement], and to provide a point-of-care handheld diagnostic tool for the global wound care market. The company is also commercializing its unique fluorescence imaging platform technology for other markets with globally relevant, unmet needs including food safety, consumer cosmetics and other key industrial markets.



MolecuLight operates worldwide through its Headquarters, MolecuLight Inc. (Canada), and subsidiaries in various countries including MolecuLight Corp. (USA), MolecuLight GmbH (Germany), MolecuLight France, MolecuLight UK Ltd., MolecuLight Italy S.R.L., and MolecuLight Holland B.V. Each of these entities is supported by local MolecuLight Sales and Clinical Applications teams who provide clinical demonstrations and deliver MolecuLight's comprehensive training program to support customers and the ongoing adoption of the i:X device.



