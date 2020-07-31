Mr. Anil Jaggia, Former CIO, HDFC Bank, joins Cloud4C - a CtrlS Company, as a Strategic Advisor

He will play a pivotal role in designing innovative smart and intelligent technology solutions for the Banking sector



SINGAPORE and HYDERABAD, India, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Anil Jaggia, former CIO, HDFC Bank, and a technology veteran has joined Cloud4C - a CtrlS company, as a strategic advisor for the banking practice. He will work closely with the organization's leadership team with a key focus on enabling large banking transformation projects on Cloud, DevOps, Automation, and aid banks in their digital transformation journey. He is a graduate in management from IIM Ahmedabad and holds an engineering degree from IIT Kanpur. He enjoys strong credentials and brings along over 30 years of rich experience across a wide spectrum of financial services, business and IT strategies.



Earlier, in 2008, Mr. Anil Jaggia - a highly respected and visionary technology leader in the banking sector - had taken over as CIO of HDFC Bank and played a key role in digital transformation of the bank and led it to an enviable leadership position. Some of the key initiatives taken by him at HDFC Bank were around core transformation, data warehouse, Analytics, Digital Banking, Business Continuity, along with additional responsibility to lead a Coordination Council for Financial Inclusion (FI) and Sustainable Livelihood Banking (SLB). Before joining HDFC Bank, he was Chief Operating Officer of Centurion Bank of Punjab Limited, for four years. Before this, Mr. Jaggia worked for over 18 years with Citibank at Chicago, New York, Singapore, Mumbai and Kolkata.



Mr. Anil Jaggia said, "I am happy to join Cloud4C as a Strategic Advisor. The world of banking is now strategically moving from physical banking to contact-less banking. The future is where everything will communicate through internet of things to find and engage customers powered by artificial intelligence, machine learning, social technologies, analytics and efficient storage and computing technologies." He further said, "I am looking forward to actively and closely working with the Cloud4C leadership team to build innovative, new age, collaborative, agile, open, secure, rapidly scalable and regulatory compliant banking technology solutions to help banking sector embrace the digital future."



Digital banking is the future as banking products and services will be delivered through mobile apps, processed through API, and delivered through all internet channels making virtual banking a reality. Digital Banking worldwide market is projected to reach $500 billion by 2027 with a digital user base of 4 billion. Cloud4C with its presence in 50 locations across 25 countries plans to serve 25,000 banks worldwide through its banking community cloud and other new age banking technology solutions combined with its intelligent cloud managed services. The company today serves 60 of the Fortune 500 global multinationals and 20+ banks globally compliant with regulations such as GDPR in Europe RBI guidelines in India among others.



Mr. Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, Cloud4C Services, said, "I am extremely delighted to welcome Mr. Anil Jaggia, a seasoned banking industry veteran who brings deep experience in business-IT alignment, innovation in IT strategies in banking sector. I extend him a warm welcome to the Cloud4C family. He further added, "Mr. Anil will play a key role in shaping our new age technology solutions for the banking sector as banking is becoming embedded and ubiquitous."



Cloud4C is the World's leading Cloud Managed Services provider and trusted advisor to 4,000 customers in 25 Countries and 50 locations including 60 of the Fortune 500 Global Multinationals. The company provides cloud (public, private, hybrid) and community cloud services (Banking Community Cloud, SAP Community Cloud), cloud migration on hyperscalers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, end to end intelligent cloud managed services, disaster recovery services, managed security services and helps businesses comply with stringent data sovereignty laws in respective countries.



The company plans to expand its geographical footprint to 80 countries and 160 locations worldwide in the next 36 to 48 months.



