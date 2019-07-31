Coveris Further Strengthens Labels & Board Business With Acquisition of Amberley, UK

VIENNA, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coveris confirms that it has acquired 100% of the shares of Amberley Adhesive Labels Ltd a company based in Dorset, UK. The deal was closed 31 July at an undisclosed amount.



After a three-year modernisation program and extensive investments in state-of-the-art equipment Coveris has recently finalised the acquisition of Amberley, an UK based manufacturer of high-quality self-adhesive labels, to further strengthen its Labels & Board business.



"Introducing our Coveris strategy, we clearly committed ourselves to invest and grow our business in high potential areas. The acquisition of Amberley clearly underpins this endeavour. We are very much looking forward to a successful expansion of our labels capabilities and further develop the potential of our new facility," comments Jakob Mosser, CEO Coveris, on the deal.



The labels business of Coveris currently focuses on serving the fresh, chilled and ambient markets whilst Amberley's footprint is dedicated to the personal care and home markets. With extensive digital printing capabilities, the integration of Amberley marks not only an expansion into new markets but also an increased focus on extending its digital printing technology capabilities.



"Amberley is a successful business with a proven track-record with a clear focus on providing bespoke high-quality solutions to its customers and is the perfect addition for Coveris to broaden its market presence in the labels business," comments Dennis Patterson, President Labels & Board, on the deal.



Amberley will be integrated in the Labels & Board division of Coveris with a clear intention to further invest into the business. "With Coveris we found the right partner for a strong future. Together we will leverage off Coveris labels know-how and resources to take our business to next level," adds Trevor Smith, CEO and owner of Amberley.



About Coveris



Coveris is a leading European packaging company that manufactures flexible packaging solutions for some of the world's most respected brands. It develops packaging that protects all types of products - from food to pet food, from medical devices to industrial and agricultural products. With high-level technical expertise they produce high-quality packaging extending the shelf life of products hence helping to reduce waste and resource wastage. Together with their customers Coveris constantly works on new attractive and sustainable packaging solutions. Coveris operates 24 sites in the EMEA region with 4,500 employees. Coveris Group is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.



About Amberley



Label Solutions that Add Value and Boost Brand Impact.



Amberley Labels, an UK premium label producer, manufactures high quality self-adhesive labels at its site in Dorset. Amberley has shown continuous growth supported by a blue-chip customer base. Its product scope includes multi-layer self-adhesive labels manufactured with state-of-the-art digital printing and converting solutions. The company works with some of the strongest brands in the personal care and home sector.



