PMQ Relives Fond Memories of Old Times with "OLD TOWN WALKABOUT" Interactive Exhibition

HONG KONG, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PMQ proudly presents a brand new interactive exhibition -- Dubbed "OLD TOWN WALKABOUT", the new exhibition aims at highlighting its connection with the entire community and focuses on the scenes and neighbourhood of Central and Sheung Wan area in the 50's and 60's. Two thematic booths, Traditional Barber Stall and Lion Dance Parade, are being set up, while Time Warp trick art installation will be showcased starting from mid-February. Visitors can step back into the old days and immerse themselves in scenes including traditional barber stall and lion dance parade using nostalgic props. The exhibition is currently open until 31 March 2018 at PMQ and is open for free from 7am to 11pm daily.



Traditional Barber Stall



Traditional barber stalls are progressively replaced by modern hair salons. This exhibition brings the traditional barber stall back to life and allows visitors to step back into the decade.



Lion Dance Parade



Visitors are invited to experience the festive atmosphere by mimicking the lion dance and big Buddha using the props.



Time Warp Trick Art Installation



Using trick art technique to mimic the street scenes viewing from a balcony of the former Police Married Quarters, visitors will be able to immerse themselves in nostalgic scenes of old Central and Sheung Wan.



Nostalgic Paper Dolls Souvenir



Quintessentially, paper toys were common favourite pastime for kids in ordinary families and remains as one of the most time-honoured toys in Hong Kong's history. These nostalgic paper dolls souvenir has three different costumes reflecting PMQ throughout various eras in Hong Kong's history.



Exhibition Details



Opens from now until 31 March 2018, 7am-11pm daily at PMQ





-- Traditional Barber Stall: Verandah outside S506

-- Lion Dance Parade: Verandah outside H502

-- Time Warp trick art installation: Available from mid-February on G/F

Free admission



Souvenir Redemption Details



From mid-February onwards, overseas visitors can redeem a set of paper doll souvenir by presenting valid travel document at PMQ Info Centre(SG01). By taking photos at the Traditional Barber Stall and Lion Dance Parade exhibition booths and sharing the photos on any social media platform with hashtag #OldTownWalkabout, overseas visitors can redeem two additional nostalgic paper costumes at Heritage PMQ(S508) and Taste Library(H504) respectively to fully appreciate this classic toy. The souvenirs are available on a first-come-first-served basis while stock lasts.



