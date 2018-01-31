PAL-V: The World's First Flying Car Production Model Comes to Life

RAAMSDONKVEER, Netherlands, January 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



On the 6th & 7th of March (press only) and between the 8th and 18th of March (public days) at the Geneva Motor Show in booth 1210, PAL-V will unveil the world's first flying car production model - the PAL-V Liberty. Not only a decisive milestone for PAL-V, but also a historic breakthrough in the evolution of flying cars altogether.



About the importance of this milestone, Robert Dingemanse, CEO of PAL-V, stated: "The production model is the moment of truth. The moment where the wall between fiction and facts is torn down. A production model is the last stage in the R&D process before starting full production and delivery. All certifications required for commercialization will be granted on the basis of this production model. It is the pivotal point that separates pioneers from dreamers."



The certification not only guarantees the safety of the flying car but also is the approval that the vehicle can be driven on the roads and flown in the air. Dingemanse said: "Once full certification is granted in 2019 we will hand over the keys of the PAL-V Liberty to our first customers."



The past years, PAL-V concentrated all efforts on perfecting its design and setting up the production process and supply chain. Dingemanse is now proud to state that with the PAL-V Liberty, he and his team successfully brought The Netherlands back in the league of aircraft manufacturers.



Immediately after the Geneva Motor Show, the PAL-V Liberty will be going through the last step of the certification process: compliance demonstration. "It takes a lot of testing to prove that the PAL-V Liberty complies with the regulations," said Mike Stekelenburg, PAL-V's Chief Engineer. He continues: "Our design philosophy of complying with existing road and air regulations saved us many years in time to market. Instead of opting for a flying car concept on the basis of not yet existing or immature technologies, requiring new regulations, we deliberately chose to design, engineer and manufacture a flying car with proven technologies. This approach enables a realistic and imminent first product delivery date."



In the meantime, PAL-V's pioneer clients are building experience at flying schools around the globe in preparation for deliveries commencing in 2019. For them, door to door flydriving is closer than ever.



