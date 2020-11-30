breathesimple(TM) Offers Free Breath Training for COVID-19 Sufferers

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 expands globally, demands for long-term rehab support have emerged. This threatens already strained healthcare systems.



Johns Hopkins University's Doctor Peiting Lien [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2993276-1&h=4221088355&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hopkinsmedicine.org%2Fphysical_medicine_rehabilitation%2Fteam%2Ftherapists%2Foutpatient%2F%23L&a=Johns+Hopkins+University%27s+Doctor+Peiting+Lien] believes recovering lost lung function is possible but can require therapy and exercises for months after the infection is treated. She states, "Working toward recovery starts simple: with a focus on breathing," Lien offers a series of breathing exercises to aid in recovery for those who had COVID-19. But, sadly, treatment is unavailable for a majority because of shortages of locally available resources.



Starting today, the first 1,000 Covid-19 sufferers needing to improve lung function in each country can get a FREE subscription by downloading the breathesimple app from the Appstore(TM) and selecting COVID-19. While not totally replacing access to a personal therapist, the app improves diaphragm activity leading to enhanced breathing efficiency. The training also improves breathing control and anxiety relief.



According to Lord Bernard Ribeiro, ex-president of the Royal College of Surgeons and an active member of UK's parliament, a significant fraction of discharged hospital patients can be left with lung scarring, known as pulmonary fibrosis. Studies around the world suggest this fraction may exceed 50%, predicting over a million new patients needing long-term rehabilitation.



Dr. Rosalba Courtney, leading researcher and breathing clinician in Sydney, states, "I have spent over twenty years improving life quality for hundreds of poor breathers. But there is a limit to the number I can help in my clinic. With the breathesimple(TM) breath training application, thousands, even millions of sufferers can potentially get benefit in the comfort of their own home."



Multiple clinical trials show poor breathing can be improved undertaking individually tailored exercises daily for several weeks. Breathesimple is the first company to offer interactive, personalized and clinically-proven breath training via a smartphone. The app monitors and guides exercises using the phone's camera to alleviate anxiety, apnea, and other breathing problems; no other device is needed.



CEO Dr. Anthony Warren started the company after studying extensive clinical data in breathing science. This saved his life. "Now I would like to give back to society by helping those that are suffering in these difficult times"



breathesimple(TM) is a privately held company researching breathing problems and their alleviation using mobile technology. More information can be found at https://breathesimple.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2993276-1&h=2164352109&u=https%3A%2F%2Fbreathesimple.com%2F&a=https%3A%2F%2Fbreathesimple.com]



CONTACT: Dr. Anthony Warren, CEO, Email: tony.warren@breathesimple.com



