A new Valeo innovation for e-mobility is coming on December 15th

maandag 30 november 2020 10:01 Economie
PARIS, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valeo, a world leader in vehicle electrification, will unveil another breakthrough innovation revolutionizing electric mobility, on December 15th at 1 pm CET (Paris time) on www.valeo.com [https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.valeo.com_&d=DwMFaQ&c=HdAUNv_EOZyljLc1cjbHCq-Eo7r1kRHoywhQbi81uaA&r=DFro11bNsQKzHpm5ciCspEwdwEm3ZqNNQP4LOP7J67U&m=h5GypHt8dsWec4uGqXTCCrw-ZMk2msvjNDqvGWsECug&s=RRArf8KF17-g8XjH_BTF8GsmmC1xWyLiWvQe-cj2X8g&e=]

With this innovation, Valeo reaffirms its reputation as a major player in electric mobility in all its forms.

Contact : press-contact.mailbox@valeo.com [mailto:press-contact.mailbox@valeo.com]

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343650/Valeo_2020_logo.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343651/Save_the_date_Valeo.jpg

